Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 15 March 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  3. Kensey Foods to close in July

    BBC Spotlight

    Kensey Foods
    Copyright: Google

    It's been confirmed that Kensey Foods in Launceston will close in July.

    In January, the company that owns the factory, Samworth Brothers, announced it was starting a consultation about the future of the plant, but has now said there is no feasible alternative.

    The plant, which makes chilled desserts, employs up to 650 staff and the company is having ongoing discussions about their futures.

Back to top