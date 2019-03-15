BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It's been confirmed that Kensey Foods in Launceston will close in July. In January, the company that owns the factory, Samworth Brothers, announced it was starting a consultation about the future of the plant, but has now said there is no feasible alternative. The plant, which makes chilled desserts, employs up to 650 staff and the company is having ongoing discussions about their futures.
Drug death teenager's memorial attacked
Shakira Pellow's mother says her life has been "destroyed" by the repeated attacks.Read more
Bopper the Whopper on the hunt for a home
The not so-colossal collie has shed 10kg since his headline-grabbing peak weight of almost 50kg.Read more
Kensey Foods to close in July
