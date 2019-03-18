BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man is due in court on Monday after another man was shot in the face at a\npub in Exeter. One man was injured in the cheek while three others suffered minor injuries in the incident on Friday night outside the Globe Inn in Clifton Street. Police seized a gun which they believe is an air rifle but it has not yet been fully examined. A 28-year-old has been charged with assault and criminal damage.
Man, 28, due in court over Exeter 'air rifle attack'
