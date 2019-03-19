BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A woman whose body was found on a river bank in Truro has been named as 19-year-old Pearl Bamford.

She was found at about 10:00 on Friday 15 March.

Her family has been paying tribute to the teenager from Bude, calling her a "beautiful, unique, creative, young woman with a great future ahead of her".

Inquiries into the death have been completed and police are awaiting results of a formal post-mortem examination.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not thought to be suspicious, Devon and Cornwall Police said.