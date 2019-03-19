BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A woman whose body was found on a river bank in Truro has been named as 19-year-old Pearl Bamford. She was found at about 10:00 on Friday 15 March. Her family has been paying tribute to the teenager from Bude, calling her a "beautiful, unique, creative, young woman with a great future ahead of her". Inquiries into the death have been completed and police are awaiting results of a formal post-mortem examination. The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not thought to be suspicious, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Truro river bank body find: Teenager named by police
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, between J29 for A3015 Honiton Road Exeter and J28 for A373 Station Road Cullompton.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J29, A3015 (Exeter) and J28, A373 (Cullompton), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Weather: Cloudy and dull with chance of drizzle
Emily Wood
BBC Weather
Any early mist should lift, leaving it mainly cloudy and dull on Tuesday, with the chance of a few spots of drizzle.
There may be the odd glimmer of brightness though.
Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).
Kensey Foods: Cornish factory to close in July
BBC Radio Cornwall
It's been confirmed a food factory in Cornwall - that employs up to 650 people - will close in July.
In January, the owners of Kensey Foods, Samworth Brothers, said they were starting a consultation about its future but now say there's no feasible alternative.
The firm, based in Launceston, makes chilled desserts.
It's believed some members of staff could be redeployed to Kensey's sister company, Ginsters in Callington.
Devon travel: A386 reopens after vehicle overturns
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Between Yelverton and Horrabridge, the A386 Tavistock Road has reopened after being blocked by an overturned vehicle between Old Station Road and Harrowbeer Lane earlier on Tuesday morning.
Police said the driver was being treated in hospital but was not seriously hurt.
The road was closed to deal with a diesel spill, officers added.