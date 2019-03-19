Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 19 March

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Truro river bank body find: Teenager named by police

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A woman whose body was found on a river bank in Truro has been named as 19-year-old Pearl Bamford.

    She was found at about 10:00 on Friday 15 March.

    Her family has been paying tribute to the teenager from Bude, calling her a "beautiful, unique, creative, young woman with a great future ahead of her".

    Inquiries into the death have been completed and police are awaiting results of a formal post-mortem examination.

    The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not thought to be suspicious, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

    Pearl Bamford
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, between J29 for A3015 Honiton Road Exeter and J28 for A373 Station Road Cullompton.

    M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J29, A3015 (Exeter) and J28, A373 (Cullompton), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Weather: Cloudy and dull with chance of drizzle

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    Any early mist should lift, leaving it mainly cloudy and dull on Tuesday, with the chance of a few spots of drizzle.

    There may be the odd glimmer of brightness though.

    Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Kensey Foods: Cornish factory to close in July

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    It's been confirmed a food factory in Cornwall - that employs up to 650 people - will close in July.

    In January, the owners of Kensey Foods, Samworth Brothers, said they were starting a consultation about its future but now say there's no feasible alternative.

    The firm, based in Launceston, makes chilled desserts.

    It's believed some members of staff could be redeployed to Kensey's sister company, Ginsters in Callington.

    Kensey Foods
    Copyright: BBC

  5. Devon travel: A386 reopens after vehicle overturns

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Between Yelverton and Horrabridge, the A386 Tavistock Road has reopened after being blocked by an overturned vehicle between Old Station Road and Harrowbeer Lane earlier on Tuesday morning.

    Police said the driver was being treated in hospital but was not seriously hurt.

    The road was closed to deal with a diesel spill, officers added.

    Clean-up on A386
    Copyright: Tavistock Police
Back to top