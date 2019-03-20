BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The agent selling Appledore Shipyard in North Devon says "strong levels" of interest have already been shown in the site from across the world. The owners of the site said they were committed to finding a new tenant that would continue with shipbuilding or ship repairs. The yard dates back to 1855 and more than 350 vessels have been built there - from military craft, bulk carriers and ferries to super yachts. The hope is that jobs will once again be created and the long heritage of shipbuilding on the Torridge will continue. Tim Western is the marketing agent... Owner Babcock said it regretted it was shutting it operations there, affecting about 200 staff, but had to do so because of financial difficulties.
A fairly cloudy and misty start to Wednesday, with a chance of a spot of light rain or drizzle.
It will be mild and mostly dry later with the chance of some bright or sunny breaks.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
'No suspect identified' in 20% of race hate crimes
More than 20% of reported race and religious hate crimes in Devon and Cornwall in a year were given the outcome "investigation complete - no suspect identified".
That's according to new figures published by the Home Office for the 12 months to September 2018.
About 850 incidents took place in the time period across the force area and 173 resulted in not finding a suspect.
The figures cover five types of offences - all of which have a specific racially or religiously motivated element defined by statute.
The five offences are:
Devon and Cornwall Police said everyone had the right to "live safely and without fear" and all reported incidents were investigated.