BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Thursday 21 March

  1. Devon would 'struggle to cope' with prolonged snow

    Daniel Clark

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Devon would "struggle to cope" with prolonged periods of snow and leave some communities at risk of being cut off, a report has revealed.

    A task group was set up to examine Devon County Council’s current winter policy after last winter’s snow and ice across the county, including the Beast from the East.

    Devon gritters
    Copyright: BBC

    The group agreed the current plans were sufficient, but said there could have been better coordinated volunteer and community response, and that communities would have struggled if the snow continued.

    It also slammed members of the public who ignored the widespread warnings from weather forecasters about the dangers of driving in such conditions, which resulted in vehicles becoming stranded and an increased risk to the public and emergency services.

    Councillors are recommending no cuts to be made to Devon’s winter gritting routes, and the task group said that it would be difficult to add any new roads to the salting routes.

  5. State school asks for donations to 'ease budget cuts'

    BBC Radio Devon

    Parents at one of Devon's biggest secondary schools are being asked to pay a contribution of £15 for their first child, and £5 per sibling, to help the school cope with budget cuts.

    Exmouth Community College
    Copyright: Google

    The Principal of Exmouth Community College, Andrew Davis, said in a letter to parents the financial situation is "really tough", with rising costs and frozen budgets,

    He said the contributions will help him "reinstate some of the budget lines" he has had to cut.

    He's also put out an appeal to the wider community for support, saying they can ring the school and pay with a debit or credit card.

    Previously the government said more money was going into schools than ever before, with a record £43.5bn by 2020.

  6. Ski club closes after travellers move in

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    The Torquay Alpine Skiing Club has closed after "a large group of travellers" moved into the car park.

    In a post on Facebook, the club said it would be closed "until further notice".

    "This is a decision that has been made in the interest of public and staff safety," it said.

  7. Devon castle renovated after six years of work

    BBC Spotlight

    Castle Drogo
    Copyright: Google

    The last castle built in England - Castle Drogo in Devon - has been completely renovated.

    Following six years of major restoration work, the building is now watertight and only needs a few minor touches before its back to its former glory.

    All of the castle's contents, many of which have been in storage, will be moved back in.

    Castle Drogo was taken over by the National Trust in 1974.

    The repairs - costing millions of pounds - were needed as the castle had suffered major structural problems for almost 100 years, the trust said.

  8. Weather: Mild, dull and cloudy

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    It will be a dull and damp start for most but the mist and fog will lift for many to leave a cloudy day with a few outbreaks of light drizzle.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    The mist and fog may linger around some coasts and over the hills and moors.

    Brightness will be in short supply and is most likely in areas well-sheltered from the gentle south-westerly breeze.

    Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54°F).

