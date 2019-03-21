BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon would "struggle to cope" with prolonged periods of snow and leave some communities at risk of being cut off, a report has revealed.

A task group was set up to examine Devon County Council’s current winter policy after last winter’s snow and ice across the county, including the Beast from the East.

The group agreed the current plans were sufficient, but said there could have been better coordinated volunteer and community response, and that communities would have struggled if the snow continued.

It also slammed members of the public who ignored the widespread warnings from weather forecasters about the dangers of driving in such conditions, which resulted in vehicles becoming stranded and an increased risk to the public and emergency services.

Councillors are recommending no cuts to be made to Devon’s winter gritting routes, and the task group said that it would be difficult to add any new roads to the salting routes.