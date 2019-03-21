BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon would 'struggle to cope' with prolonged snow
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Devon would "struggle to cope" with prolonged periods of snow and leave some communities at risk of being cut off, a report has revealed.
A task group was set up to examine Devon County Council’s current winter policy after last winter’s snow and ice across the county, including the Beast from the East.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The group agreed the current plans were sufficient, but said there could have been better coordinated volunteer and community response, and that communities would have struggled if the snow continued.
It also slammed members of the public who ignored the widespread warnings from weather forecasters about the dangers of driving in such conditions, which resulted in vehicles becoming stranded and an increased risk to the public and emergency services.
Councillors are recommending no cuts to be made to Devon’s winter gritting routes, and the task group said that it would be difficult to add any new roads to the salting routes.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Devon would 'struggle to cope' with prolonged snow
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Devon would "struggle to cope" with prolonged periods of snow and leave some communities at risk of being cut off, a report has revealed.
A task group was set up to examine Devon County Council’s current winter policy after last winter’s snow and ice across the county, including the Beast from the East.
The group agreed the current plans were sufficient, but said there could have been better coordinated volunteer and community response, and that communities would have struggled if the snow continued.
It also slammed members of the public who ignored the widespread warnings from weather forecasters about the dangers of driving in such conditions, which resulted in vehicles becoming stranded and an increased risk to the public and emergency services.
Councillors are recommending no cuts to be made to Devon’s winter gritting routes, and the task group said that it would be difficult to add any new roads to the salting routes.
Fog grounds Isles of Scilly flights
'Chaos' as armed police detain man in Devonport
Plymouth Live
Armed police have detained a man in Devonport after an incident erupted into what one witness described as "chaos".
Emergency services called to A30 car fire at Fraddon
State school asks for donations to 'ease budget cuts'
BBC Radio Devon
Parents at one of Devon's biggest secondary schools are being asked to pay a contribution of £15 for their first child, and £5 per sibling, to help the school cope with budget cuts.
The Principal of Exmouth Community College, Andrew Davis, said in a letter to parents the financial situation is "really tough", with rising costs and frozen budgets,
He said the contributions will help him "reinstate some of the budget lines" he has had to cut.
He's also put out an appeal to the wider community for support, saying they can ring the school and pay with a debit or credit card.
Previously the government said more money was going into schools than ever before, with a record £43.5bn by 2020.
Ski club closes after travellers move in
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The Torquay Alpine Skiing Club has closed after "a large group of travellers" moved into the car park.
In a post on Facebook, the club said it would be closed "until further notice".
"This is a decision that has been made in the interest of public and staff safety," it said.
Devon castle renovated after six years of work
BBC Spotlight
The last castle built in England - Castle Drogo in Devon - has been completely renovated.
Following six years of major restoration work, the building is now watertight and only needs a few minor touches before its back to its former glory.
All of the castle's contents, many of which have been in storage, will be moved back in.
Castle Drogo was taken over by the National Trust in 1974.
The repairs - costing millions of pounds - were needed as the castle had suffered major structural problems for almost 100 years, the trust said.
Weather: Mild, dull and cloudy
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a dull and damp start for most but the mist and fog will lift for many to leave a cloudy day with a few outbreaks of light drizzle.
The mist and fog may linger around some coasts and over the hills and moors.
Brightness will be in short supply and is most likely in areas well-sheltered from the gentle south-westerly breeze.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54°F).
Amputee housed in Travelodge by council
Tom Adams is living in hotels after being told his home is impossible to adapt for a wheelchair user.Read more