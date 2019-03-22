Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 22 March

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Weather: Bright and sunny at times

    Bee Tucker

    BBC Weather

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Early patches of mist or fog will lift later to leave a dry but often cloudy morning.

    Through the morning the cloud will break to allow for more bright or sunny intervals to develop, especially during the afternoon.

    There will still be some low cloud and mistiness at times, most likely around the coasts and over the moors.

    Winds will be light to moderate south-westerly.

    Maximum temperature: 9 to 15C (48 to 54F).

Back to top