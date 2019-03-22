BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Early patches of mist or fog will lift later to leave a dry but often cloudy morning.

Through the morning the cloud will break to allow for more bright or sunny intervals to develop, especially during the afternoon.

There will still be some low cloud and mistiness at times, most likely around the coasts and over the moors.

Winds will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Maximum temperature: 9 to 15C (48 to 54F).