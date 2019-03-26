Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

  1. Man has 'serious hip and arm injuries' in M5 crash

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    One man has been taken to hospital with "serious hip and arm injuries" after a crash on the M5, police have said.

    Highways bosses said one lane had reopened after a van and a truck were involved in the crash near Junction 30.

    There are still delays in the area and drivers are being advised to use alternative routes.

  4. Video: Long delays on M5 after crash between truck and van

    Hamish Marshall

    BBC Spotlight

    Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the M5 where "long delays" can be expected for drivers.

    Two lanes are closed northbound near Junction 30, in the Exeter area, and this is expected to turn into a full closure shortly in order for the air ambulance to attend, police said.

    Video content

    Video caption: Police say the crash will cause "significant disruption"

  5. 'Significant disruption' on M5 due to crash

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Devon and Cornwall Police is asking drivers to "seek alternative routes" after a crash between a truck and a van on the M5 near Junction 30, near Exeter.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A31 Dorset eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A31 Dorset eastbound severe disruption, from Cracklewood Close to A338.

    A31 Dorset - Very slow traffic on A31 Ringwood Road eastbound in Ferndown from the Cracklewood Close junction to Ashley Heath Roundabout, because of earlier police incident. All lanes have been re-opened.

  7. Weather: Sunny periods with light winds

    BBC Weather

    A fine Tuesday ahead with sunny periods and some patchy cloud developing.

    There will be light and variable winds.

    Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).

  8. Devon travel: One lane blocked on M5 due to crash

    BBC Radio Devon

    On the M5 northbound at Junction 30, near Exeter, one lane is blocked by a crash between a car and a van just before the off-slip. There's slow traffic in the area.

