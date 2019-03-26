Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Man suffers hip and arm injuries in M5 van and truck crash near Exeter
- Church is accused of 'hooliganism' as an ancient Devon garden levelled
- Plymouth city centre businesses given 'squatters alert'
- Updates from Tuesday 26 March 2019
Man has 'serious hip and arm injuries' in M5 crash
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
One man has been taken to hospital with "serious hip and arm injuries" after a crash on the M5, police have said.
Highways bosses said one lane had reopened after a van and a truck were involved in the crash near Junction 30.
There are still delays in the area and drivers are being advised to use alternative routes.
Delays of 30 minutes on M5 after crash
Air ambulance called to M5 crash scene
Emergency services are at a crash on the M5, near Junction 30, where "long delays" can be expected for drivers and the air ambulance has been called, police say.
Video: Long delays on M5 after crash between truck and van
Hamish Marshall
BBC Spotlight
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the M5 where "long delays" can be expected for drivers.
Two lanes are closed northbound near Junction 30, in the Exeter area, and this is expected to turn into a full closure shortly in order for the air ambulance to attend, police said.
'Significant disruption' on M5 due to crash
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Devon and Cornwall Police is asking drivers to "seek alternative routes" after a crash between a truck and a van on the M5 near Junction 30, near Exeter.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A31 Dorset eastbound
A31 Dorset eastbound severe disruption, from Cracklewood Close to A338.
A31 Dorset - Very slow traffic on A31 Ringwood Road eastbound in Ferndown from the Cracklewood Close junction to Ashley Heath Roundabout, because of earlier police incident. All lanes have been re-opened.
Weather: Sunny periods with light winds
BBC Weather
A fine Tuesday ahead with sunny periods and some patchy cloud developing.
There will be light and variable winds.
Maximum temperature: 13C (55F).
Devon travel: One lane blocked on M5 due to crash
BBC Radio Devon
On the M5 northbound at Junction 30, near Exeter, one lane is blocked by a crash between a car and a van just before the off-slip. There's slow traffic in the area.