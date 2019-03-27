BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A student nurse from Devon says she frequently considers quitting and many of her friends are having counselling.

Beckie Luford, from Exmouth, said she loved her career but needed to speak out about how tough the training was .

She said she and her friends and colleagues were dealing with working weeks of more than 60 hours, including placements, university lectures, and working on dissertations.

She added that she knew more student nurses "who were having counselling" than those who weren't.

She said: "It's very tough and you definitely need to be ready. But it is possible and, if you have the support in place, it is such an amazing opportunity."

The Royal College of Nursing said it was calling for more investment in student nurses. The Department of Health and Social Care said it was providing more funding to increase university places.