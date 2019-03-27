BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Any mist and fog patches will lift to leave it dry with sunny periods and patchy cloud. Winds will be light and variable in direction. Maximum temperature: 11 to 14C (52 to 57F).
Severe accident: A361 Devon both ways
A361 Devon both ways severe accident, between A361 and Limekiln Lane.
A361 Devon - A361 in Chivenor blocked in both directions between Chivenor Roundabout and the Limekiln Lane junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles. Traffic is coping well.
Nurse training is 'tough', warns Exmouth trainee
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
A student nurse from Devon says she frequently considers quitting and many of her friends are having counselling.
Beckie Luford, from Exmouth, said she loved her career but needed to speak out about how tough the training was .
She said she and her friends and colleagues were dealing with working weeks of more than 60 hours, including placements, university lectures, and working on dissertations.
She added that she knew more student nurses "who were having counselling" than those who weren't.
She said: "It's very tough and you definitely need to be ready. But it is possible and, if you have the support in place, it is such an amazing opportunity."
The Royal College of Nursing said it was calling for more investment in student nurses. The Department of Health and Social Care said it was providing more funding to increase university places.