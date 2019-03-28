Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Updates from Thursday 28 March 2019
- Train line blocked between Exeter and Taunton
- Police seek owners of property 'stolen' in Newquay
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LiveLiveBBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and CornwallFollow
Travel: Train line blocked between Exeter and Taunton
BBC Radio Devon
The railway line between Exeter St Davids and Taunton is currently blocked in both directions due to an incident on the line.
Replacement road transport has been requested.
A normal service is expected to resume from 12:00.
Police seek owners of property 'stolen' in Newquay
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
Police are trying to trace the owners of property which is believed to have been stolen in Newquay.
The items were seized from an offender who was found interfering with vehicles in the Eliot Gardens area of the town.
Police are asking anyone who recognises the items to contact them.