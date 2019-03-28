Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 28 March 2019
  2. Train line blocked between Exeter and Taunton
  3. Police seek owners of property 'stolen' in Newquay

  2. Travel: Train line blocked between Exeter and Taunton

    BBC Radio Devon

    The railway line between Exeter St Davids and Taunton is currently blocked in both directions due to an incident on the line.

    Replacement road transport has been requested.

    A normal service is expected to resume from 12:00.

  3. Police seek owners of property 'stolen' in Newquay

    Jenna Hawkey

    BBC News Online

    Police are trying to trace the owners of property which is believed to have been stolen in Newquay.

    The items were seized from an offender who was found interfering with vehicles in the Eliot Gardens area of the town.

    Police are asking anyone who recognises the items to contact them.

