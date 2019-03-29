BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A motorcyclist has sustained potentially life-threatening pelvic injuries following a crash in Truro . Emergency services were called to the A390 Treyew Road just after 17:00 on Thursday to reports that a motorcycle and a silver Honda had collided at the junction with Chapel Hill. The driver of the car was uninjured. The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old local man, remains in hospital. The road was close for more than seven hours to allow emergency services to work at the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses.
Motorcyclist sustains 'potentially life-threatening' injuries
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
