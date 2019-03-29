BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A motorcyclist has sustained potentially life-threatening pelvic injuries following a crash in Truro .

Emergency services were called to the A390 Treyew Road just after 17:00 on Thursday to reports that a motorcycle and a silver Honda had collided at the junction with Chapel Hill.

Google Copyright: Google The A390 junction with Chapel Hill Image caption: The A390 junction with Chapel Hill

The driver of the car was uninjured. The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old local man, remains in hospital.

The road was close for more than seven hours to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses.