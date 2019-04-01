BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A mum and her two children have been living in a "degrading" glamping pod for four months, as the council have struggled to find them a new home.

Nicola Ibbotson, 32, said the single-room "shed" in Cornwall was "claustrophobic", and has impacted her mental health.

The family became homeless after the breakdown of a relationship.

Cornwall Council, which pays £500 per week for the pod, said it would find a permanent home "as soon as possible".

"I've been living with two children in one room for four months," said Ms Ibbotson.

"The council doesn't understand how it can feel to be in such a small space and how that can impact on your mental health.

Ms Ibbotson said her two-year-old son had to take baths in this blue container

Cornwall Council said it takes "all possible action" to help prevent homelessness.