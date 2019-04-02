BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Boston Tea Party (BTP) has called for major national and international brands to follow suit.
Owner Sam Roberts said it had factored the loss in takings into its plans and said too many operators were "putting their profits before the planet".
GoogleCopyright: Google
The based Bristol chain, which has 21 branches around England - including in Barnstaple, Exeter (pictured), Honiton and Plymouth - started the ban last June.
Customers must bring a reusable cup, drink in or pay a deposit on a cup they can return to any branch.
Mr Roberts said the firm had stopped 125,000 cups going to landfill, sold 40,000 reusable coffee cups and raised £12,000 for local charities with the money saved on buying disposable cups - roughly 10p for every cup.
Rebecca Burgess, chief executive of plastic pollution campaign group City to Sea, praised BTP's "bravery".
Ryanair flies out of Exeter Airport for first time
Furniture recycler under threat from funding cut
BBC Spotlight
A Devon charity, which refurbishes discarded furniture to prevent it going to landfill, is warning that if its council funding is cut it could close.
Refurnish, which employs 50 staff and has 200 volunteers, helps prevent thousands of tonnes of household goods going to waste.
It's got bases in, Barnstaple, Bideford, Buckfastleigh, Crediton, Dartington, Newton Abbot, South Molton, Tavistock, Totnes and South Brent.
But the £49,000 it gets every year from local authorities is under threat in cost-cutting measures.
The charity is warning that it won't be sustainable if the money is cut and is asking people to raise their concerns in a consultation questionnaire.
Ryanair flies out of Exeter Airport for first time
BBC Spotlight
Budget airline Ryanair is launching its first services from Exeter.
Its twice weekly flights to Malta, Malaga and Naples, which were announced last year, are expected to carry 80,000 passengers.
Exeter Airport has spent about £1m on new passenger handling facilities.
Industry experts say getting the backing of Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary is good news for travellers here.
New 420-place primary school proposed for Barnstaple
Daniel Clark
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Detailed plans for a new 420-place primary school on the edge of Barnstaple have been revealed.
The school would be known as the Roundswell Community Primary Academy School and is set to be built on land west of Tews Lane.
Permission for 350 new homes to be built on the site has already been granted, as has the principle of the school.
A reserved matters application for the details of the two-form entry primary school for 420 children and a 39-place nursery.
North Devon Council planners will determine the fate of the application at a later date.
Devon travel: Crash on M5 southbound
BBC Radio Devon
There's slow traffic on the M5 southbound between Cullompton and Exeter due to a crash.
Weather: Sunshine and showers with chance of hail
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
It will brighten up on Tuesday morning but showers - some heavy - will break out later.
Sunshine and some heavy showers will continue on Tuesday afternoon with hail and thunder a possibility.
The showers could be wintry to high ground too.
Maximum temperature: 9C (48F).
Exeter summer house fire being investigated
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A summer house was severely damaged in a fire in Exeter, a fire service has said.
Crews were called to Grasslands Drive at about 00:15.
The summer house - on a driveway between two properties - was "well alight".
The blaze spread to a vehicle and exterior fascia boards and an electricity meter and a gas meter box were also damaged.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.