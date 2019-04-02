BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Devon charity, which refurbishes discarded furniture to prevent it going to landfill, is warning that if its council funding is cut it could close.

Refurnish, which employs 50 staff and has 200 volunteers, helps prevent thousands of tonnes of household goods going to waste.

It's got bases in, Barnstaple , Bideford , Buckfastleigh , Crediton , Dartington , Newton Abbot , South Molton , Tavistock , Totnes and South Brent.

But the £49,000 it gets every year from local authorities is under threat in cost-cutting measures.

The charity is warning that it won't be sustainable if the money is cut and is asking people to raise their concerns in a consultation questionnaire.