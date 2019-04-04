BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon and Cornwall's chief constable says it's time the government recognised the impact tourists have on his resources and gave the force more money.
The force estimates that about 11 million people visit the area every year and it's expecting that number to increase after Brexit as more people opt for a staycation.
Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: "It hits us across many domains, it hits our roads policing, it hits our investigators through increases in domestic violence events, sexual offences, it hits on our night-time economy.
"We want people to have a great party but we shouldn't be left with the hangover."
Micro scooter rider dies after crash
A car collided with the 13-year-old boy on the scooter at about 20:25 on Tuesday, say police.
He was taken to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead.
Officers are urging witnesses to the collision on the north bound land of the B3146, Sandy Road, Plympton, to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting log number 739.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Cornish ice cream firm has China exports licked
Ice cream from Cornwall is being exported to China for the first time.
Callestick Farm based near Perranporth says the contract is worth £500,000.
The buyer fell in love with the ice cream while in the UK on business.
Weather: Showers, showers and more showers
Thursday morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain. This will clear to the east with sunny spells and sharp showers following. Further showers this afternoon.
Maximum Temperature: 6 to 9C (43 to 48F).
Later on Thursday evening, the showers may merge into longer spells of rain later this evening.
Further rain, some heavy through the early hours but this should ease towards dawn.
Minimum Temperature: 2 to 7C (36 to 45F).
BBC Spotlight
Burgh Island pool house plans sunk
Controversial plans for a pool house at the iconic Burgh Island hotel have been dropped.
Two thousand people signed a petition against the building, with some describing it as a "carbuncle".
The hotel on an island off Bigbury-on-Sea in south Devon is currently undergoing a multimillion-pound renovation after being sold last year.
It's renowned for its 1930s Art Deco features and being a favourite writing retreat of Agatha Christie.