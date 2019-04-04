BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A car collided with the 13-year-old boy on the scooter at about 20:25 on Tuesday, say police.

He was taken to Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are urging witnesses to the collision on the north bound land of the B3146, Sandy Road, Plympton, to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting log number 739.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.