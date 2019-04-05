BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Prince Charles will be visiting Cornwall on Friday to promote his "Pub is the Hub" initiative.
Since 2001, the charity has been encouraging licencees to use their premises to support community activities.
The Star Inn at Vogue, near St Day, was an early adopter of the scheme and now houses a hairdresser and a community library.
Landlord Mark Graham will be meeting the Prince later today to talk about the impact it has had on his business and the community.
Quote Message: It helps our business. We attract more families, more older people, the whole community... it's a very well-rounded business now. In the future, we're looking at installing battery charging for cars, and we've also got a campsite coming. Most pubs have to diversify a little bit, and we've decided to diversify a lot." from Mark Graham The Star Inn, Vogue
It helps our business. We attract more families, more older people, the whole community... it's a very well-rounded business now. In the future, we're looking at installing battery charging for cars, and we've also got a campsite coming. Most pubs have to diversify a little bit, and we've decided to diversify a lot."
Councillor charged with assault not standing in elections
Mr Greenslade, 70, is due to appear before magistrates on 8 April.
He denies the charges.
South West mining investment 'highest in 40 years'
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
Experts in mining say more money is being spent in the hope of restarting mines across the South West of England than at any point in the last 40 years.
Interest has been boosted by the value of tin, which has increased by nearly 60% in the last three years.
Canadian mining firm Strongbow is nearly ready to empty flood waters from South Crofty, which has been closed since 1998, but still needs to raise about £100m more on the stock market before it can get as far as mining tin commercially.
Fundraising is behind schedule, partly because uncertainty surrounding Brexit has made investors cautious.
But chief executive Richard Williams is confident they will continue to make significant progress.
Quote Message: We've got sufficient cash in the treasury to last at least another 15 months to 18 months and we fully expect to be way past where we are today at that point. We expect to have completed construction on the water treatment plant and in the midst of the de-watering process." from Richard Williams President and CEO, Strongbow Exploration
We've got sufficient cash in the treasury to last at least another 15 months to 18 months and we fully expect to be way past where we are today at that point. We expect to have completed construction on the water treatment plant and in the midst of the de-watering process."
Cornwall Council is ready to invest £1m of public money to help the mine restart, as long as other investors come forward in sufficient numbers, too.
Council leader Adam Paynter said: "It's about making sure that they get the whole package together to be able to start the mining before any of Cornwall Council's money goes in."
In east Cornwall, Anglo-Australian company Cornwall Resources has been test drilling for tin and tungsten (pictured above) at Redmoor mine in Kelly Bray, and they say results show that they're sitting on the largest undeveloped tin-tungsten deposit in the world.
While in Roach, Australin firm Metampere aims to extract lithium from the hard rocks associated with china clay.
Quote Message: When South Crofty closed, I thought we wouldn't see any other activity in this area, possibly in my lifetime. What we've seen over the last 10 years is a significant increase, and in the last three years, we're starting to see companies explore across South West England, but Cornwall in particular." from Dr Robin Shail Camborne School of Mines
When South Crofty closed, I thought we wouldn't see any other activity in this area, possibly in my lifetime. What we've seen over the last 10 years is a significant increase, and in the last three years, we're starting to see companies explore across South West England, but Cornwall in particular."
South West weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain
BBC Weather
Friday morning will be cloudy with pulses of rain spreading up from the south. In the afternoon, skies are likely to remain mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain.
Maximum temperature: 9C (48F).
Flagship aquarium loses millions
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
Visitor numbers are flat amid staff lay-offs at the UK's largest aquarium.Read more
Multimillion-pound flood defence scheme opens
BBC Spotlight
A multimillion-pound flood defence scheme officially opens in south Devon on Friday.
The new coastal defences at Starcross include four new flood gates, slipway improvements and nearly 600 metres of raised and refurbished flood walls.
A church bell from 1766 will also be used to warn people in the village and the surrounding area of serious flooding.