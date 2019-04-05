BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Experts in mining say more money is being spent in the hope of restarting mines across the South West of England than at any point in the last 40 years.

Interest has been boosted by the value of tin, which has increased by nearly 60% in the last three years.

Canadian mining firm Strongbow is nearly ready to empty flood waters from South Crofty, which has been closed since 1998, but still needs to raise about £100m more on the stock market before it can get as far as mining tin commercially.

Fundraising is behind schedule, partly because uncertainty surrounding Brexit has made investors cautious.

But chief executive Richard Williams is confident they will continue to make significant progress.

Quote Message: We've got sufficient cash in the treasury to last at least another 15 months to 18 months and we fully expect to be way past where we are today at that point. We expect to have completed construction on the water treatment plant and in the midst of the de-watering process." from Richard Williams President and CEO, Strongbow Exploration

Cornwall Council is ready to invest £1m of public money to help the mine restart, as long as other investors come forward in sufficient numbers, too.

Council leader Adam Paynter said: "It's about making sure that they get the whole package together to be able to start the mining before any of Cornwall Council's money goes in."

In east Cornwall, Anglo-Australian company Cornwall Resources has been test drilling for tin and tungsten (pictured above) at Redmoor mine in Kelly Bray, and they say results show that they're sitting on the largest undeveloped tin-tungsten deposit in the world.

While in Roach, Australin firm Metampere aims to extract lithium from the hard rocks associated with china clay.