BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A manhunt is continuing to find a convicted burglar still at large after escaping from prison in Devon.

Miley Connors, 24, fled from HMP Channings Wood, near Newton Abbot, on Monday morning.

He is thought to have jumped into a waiting getaway car outside the category C jail with three other people inside. The vehicle was later recovered.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Connors should not be approached by the public but people should call 999.

Such escapes are rare. BBC Home Affairs correspondent Danny Shaw there were only four escapes in England and Wales in 2017/2018 and seven the year before.

He added: "Those are the figures for escapes from closed prisons - ie: categories A, B and C.

"Escapes from category D - open prisons - are classed as absconds. They're more common."

The Prison Service said: "Escapes from custody are extremely rare and those who do escape face more time behind bars."