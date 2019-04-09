BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A manhunt is continuing to find a convicted burglar still at large after escaping from prison in Devon.
Miley Connors, 24, fled from HMP Channings Wood, near Newton Abbot, on Monday morning.
He is thought to have jumped into a waiting getaway car outside the category C jail with three other people inside. The vehicle was later recovered.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Connors should not be approached by the public but people should call 999.
Devon and Cornwall PoliceCopyright: Devon and Cornwall Police
Such escapes are rare. BBC Home Affairs correspondent Danny Shaw there were only four escapes in England and Wales in 2017/2018 and seven the year before.
He added: "Those are the figures for escapes from closed prisons - ie: categories A, B and C.
"Escapes from category D - open prisons - are classed as absconds. They're more common."
The Prison Service said: "Escapes from custody are extremely rare and those who do escape face more time behind bars."
Respite centre for sensory loss 'will reopen'
Denis Nightingale
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall Council says the only respite care centre in the county for people with disabilities and sensory loss will reopen in the summer.
Chy Koes in St Austell is due to close temporarily on Friday because of staff shortages.
Some users said they feared it might shut down permanently.
However, Cornwall Councillor Rob Rotchell, who is responsible for adult social care, said that was not the case but staffing has been affected by a number of people being off through illness and on maternity leave.
Cornwall CouncilCopyright: Cornwall Council
Quote Message: We need to recruit, which is a wider problem we've got to deal with. We're quite clear that it has a future, but we've got a short-term problem that we need to manage." from Councillor Rob Rotchell Cornwall Council
We need to recruit, which is a wider problem we've got to deal with. We're quite clear that it has a future, but we've got a short-term problem that we need to manage."
Weather presenters 'covering up Cornwall and Scilly'
Dick Straughan
BBC Radio Cornwall
The head of Cornwall's tourism promotion organisation has held meetings with BBC television weather presenters to ask them to stop standing in front of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on the weather map.
Visit Cornwall chief executive Malcolm Bell said it was obscuring one of Britain's most popular holiday spots.
According to reports in the The Telegraph and The Times, Mr Bell said one problem was that, when a forecaster said a weather front was moving eastwards across the country, it would have already passed over Cornwall but that could not be seen on the map because the south west was obscured.
Scilly was particularly badly affected, he added.
His comments come as the Easter break approaches - worth about £400m to Cornwall.
The BBC said it welcomed feedback from viewers and the comments would be considered as part of a review process.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A38 Cornwall eastbound
BBC News Travel
A38 Cornwall eastbound severe disruption, from B3271 to the Tamar Bridge.
A38 Cornwall - A38 Saltash Tunnel in Saltash closed and expected delays eastbound from the B3271 junction to the the Tamar Bridge junction, because of a broken down lorry and recovery work. Diversion in operation - via the B3271 onto the cantilever lane.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
The St Ives site opened in 1993 to celebrate the artists who were attracted by the light in the coastal town from the 1930s onwards, including the likes of Barbara Hepworth, Ben Nicholson, Alfred Wallis and Patrick Heron.
Grant supports 'at risk' viaduct investigation work
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Escaped Channings Wood prisoner manhunt continues
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A manhunt is continuing to find a convicted burglar still at large after escaping from prison in Devon.
Miley Connors, 24, fled from HMP Channings Wood, near Newton Abbot, on Monday morning.
He is thought to have jumped into a waiting getaway car outside the category C jail with three other people inside. The vehicle was later recovered.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Connors should not be approached by the public but people should call 999.
Such escapes are rare. BBC Home Affairs correspondent Danny Shaw there were only four escapes in England and Wales in 2017/2018 and seven the year before.
He added: "Those are the figures for escapes from closed prisons - ie: categories A, B and C.
"Escapes from category D - open prisons - are classed as absconds. They're more common."
The Prison Service said: "Escapes from custody are extremely rare and those who do escape face more time behind bars."
Respite centre for sensory loss 'will reopen'
Denis Nightingale
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall Council says the only respite care centre in the county for people with disabilities and sensory loss will reopen in the summer.
Chy Koes in St Austell is due to close temporarily on Friday because of staff shortages.
Some users said they feared it might shut down permanently.
However, Cornwall Councillor Rob Rotchell, who is responsible for adult social care, said that was not the case but staffing has been affected by a number of people being off through illness and on maternity leave.
A38 reopens after earlier incident
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
On the A38 eastbound between the Saltash Tunnel and the Tamar Bridge, all lanes are now open after an earlier incident.
The tunnel will be closed eastbound at about 10:00 so the vehicle involved can be recovered, Highways England said.
A diversion will be in place.
Weather presenters 'covering up Cornwall and Scilly'
Dick Straughan
BBC Radio Cornwall
The head of Cornwall's tourism promotion organisation has held meetings with BBC television weather presenters to ask them to stop standing in front of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on the weather map.
Visit Cornwall chief executive Malcolm Bell said it was obscuring one of Britain's most popular holiday spots.
According to reports in the The Telegraph and The Times, Mr Bell said one problem was that, when a forecaster said a weather front was moving eastwards across the country, it would have already passed over Cornwall but that could not be seen on the map because the south west was obscured.
Scilly was particularly badly affected, he added.
His comments come as the Easter break approaches - worth about £400m to Cornwall.
The BBC said it welcomed feedback from viewers and the comments would be considered as part of a review process.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A38 Cornwall eastbound
A38 Cornwall eastbound severe disruption, from B3271 to the Tamar Bridge.
A38 Cornwall - A38 Saltash Tunnel in Saltash closed and expected delays eastbound from the B3271 junction to the the Tamar Bridge junction, because of a broken down lorry and recovery work. Diversion in operation - via the B3271 onto the cantilever lane.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Tate St Ives has highest ever visitor numbers
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Tate St Ives gallery recorded its highest ever visitor figures as the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions announced its annual figures for 2018.
The gallery had more than 300,000 visitors in 2018, the highest number since the gallery opened.
It is the first full year since the opening of its expanded galleries, which doubled the space for showing art and created new studios for learning activities.
The St Ives site opened in 1993 to celebrate the artists who were attracted by the light in the coastal town from the 1930s onwards, including the likes of Barbara Hepworth, Ben Nicholson, Alfred Wallis and Patrick Heron.
Grant supports 'at risk' viaduct investigation work
BBC Spotlight
Vital investigation work can be carried out on an historic viaduct in mid Cornwall due to a £55,000 grant from Historic England.
Treffry Viaduct in the Luxulyan Valley is on the heritage "at risk" register because of ongoing concerns with its structure.
Those behind the bid for the money said it was hoped the investigation could lead to future renovation work.
Bomb squad called to death scene house
A number of items found at the house in Newton Abbot, Devon, required "expert analysis", police say.Read more
Weather: Bright spells but also cloudy and showers
BBC Weather
A few bright spells on Tuesday morning but in general, plenty of cloud and the chance of a few showers.
Glimmers of sunshine to come in the afternoon but with showers too, these potentially heavy.
Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).
Cornwall travel: A3071 Newbridge blocked by crash
BBC Radio Cornwall
At Newbridge, the A3071 is blocked in both directions due to a serious two-vehicle crash between North Road and Trewern Lane.
Investigations continue into Newton Abbot death
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Investigations are continuing into the death of man in a house in Newton Abbot, which a Royal Navy bomb squad was called to.
A number of homes in Spencer Road, Newton Abbot, evacuated after police were called to the property at about 16:15 on Monday following concerns for a man's welfare, police said.
The man was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the bomb squad was called because a "number of items" required "expert analysis", but there was not believed to be "any wider public risk".
A 200m cordon was put in place, some roads closed and firefighters also called to the scene. It was lifted by Tuesday morning.
The dead man has yet to be identified.