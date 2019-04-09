BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  1. Escaped Channings Wood prisoner manhunt continues

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    A manhunt is continuing to find a convicted burglar still at large after escaping from prison in Devon.

    Miley Connors, 24, fled from HMP Channings Wood, near Newton Abbot, on Monday morning.

    He is thought to have jumped into a waiting getaway car outside the category C jail with three other people inside. The vehicle was later recovered.

    Devon and Cornwall Police said Connors should not be approached by the public but people should call 999.

    Miley Connors
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police

    Such escapes are rare. BBC Home Affairs correspondent Danny Shaw there were only four escapes in England and Wales in 2017/2018 and seven the year before.

    He added: "Those are the figures for escapes from closed prisons - ie: categories A, B and C.

    "Escapes from category D - open prisons - are classed as absconds. They're more common."

    The Prison Service said: "Escapes from custody are extremely rare and those who do escape face more time behind bars."

  2. Respite centre for sensory loss 'will reopen'

    Denis Nightingale

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Cornwall Council says the only respite care centre in the county for people with disabilities and sensory loss will reopen in the summer.

    Chy Koes in St Austell is due to close temporarily on Friday because of staff shortages.

    Some users said they feared it might shut down permanently.

    However, Cornwall Councillor Rob Rotchell, who is responsible for adult social care, said that was not the case but staffing has been affected by a number of people being off through illness and on maternity leave.

    Chy Koes
    Copyright: Cornwall Council
    Quote Message: We need to recruit, which is a wider problem we've got to deal with. We're quite clear that it has a future, but we've got a short-term problem that we need to manage." from Councillor Rob Rotchell Cornwall Council
    Councillor Rob RotchellCornwall Council

  3. A38 reopens after earlier incident

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    On the A38 eastbound between the Saltash Tunnel and the Tamar Bridge, all lanes are now open after an earlier incident.

    The tunnel will be closed eastbound at about 10:00 so the vehicle involved can be recovered, Highways England said.

    A diversion will be in place.

  4. Weather presenters 'covering up Cornwall and Scilly'

    Dick Straughan

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Tourism bosses want weather presenters to stop standing in front of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on the map, as Tomasz Schafernaker has managed to do here

    The head of Cornwall's tourism promotion organisation has held meetings with BBC television weather presenters to ask them to stop standing in front of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on the weather map.

    Visit Cornwall chief executive Malcolm Bell said it was obscuring one of Britain's most popular holiday spots.

    According to reports in the The Telegraph and The Times, Mr Bell said one problem was that, when a forecaster said a weather front was moving eastwards across the country, it would have already passed over Cornwall but that could not be seen on the map because the south west was obscured.

    Scilly was particularly badly affected, he added.

    His comments come as the Easter break approaches - worth about £400m to Cornwall.

    The BBC said it welcomed feedback from viewers and the comments would be considered as part of a review process.

  5. Envelope update

  6. Tate St Ives has highest ever visitor numbers

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Tate St Ives
    Copyright: BBC

    The Tate St Ives gallery recorded its highest ever visitor figures as the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions announced its annual figures for 2018.

    The gallery had more than 300,000 visitors in 2018, the highest number since the gallery opened.

    It is the first full year since the opening of its expanded galleries, which doubled the space for showing art and created new studios for learning activities.

    The St Ives site opened in 1993 to celebrate the artists who were attracted by the light in the coastal town from the 1930s onwards, including the likes of Barbara Hepworth, Ben Nicholson, Alfred Wallis and Patrick Heron.

  7. Grant supports 'at risk' viaduct investigation work

    BBC Spotlight

    Vital investigation work can be carried out on an historic viaduct in mid Cornwall due to a £55,000 grant from Historic England.

    Treffry Viaduct in the Luxulyan Valley is on the heritage "at risk" register because of ongoing concerns with its structure.

    Those behind the bid for the money said it was hoped the investigation could lead to future renovation work.

    Treffry Viaduct
    Copyright: BBC

  9. Weather: Bright spells but also cloudy and showers

    BBC Weather

    A few bright spells on Tuesday morning but in general, plenty of cloud and the chance of a few showers.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Glimmers of sunshine to come in the afternoon but with showers too, these potentially heavy.

    Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F).

  10. Cornwall travel: A3071 Newbridge blocked by crash

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    At Newbridge, the A3071 is blocked in both directions due to a serious two-vehicle crash between North Road and Trewern Lane.

  11. Investigations continue into Newton Abbot death

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    Newton Abbot death scene
    Copyright: BBC

    Investigations are continuing into the death of man in a house in Newton Abbot, which a Royal Navy bomb squad was called to.

    A number of homes in Spencer Road, Newton Abbot, evacuated after police were called to the property at about 16:15 on Monday following concerns for a man's welfare, police said.

    The man was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

    Devon and Cornwall Police said the bomb squad was called because a "number of items" required "expert analysis", but there was not believed to be "any wider public risk".

    A 200m cordon was put in place, some roads closed and firefighters also called to the scene. It was lifted by Tuesday morning.

    The dead man has yet to be identified.

    Newton Abbot death scene
    Copyright: BBC
