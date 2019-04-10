BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be a rather cloudy start for most on Wednesday morning with some patchy rain, although it will quickly become dry with cloud breaking from the east as the morning progresses, allowing some sunny spells to form.

Wednesday afternoon will be dry and settled with some good spells of sunshine, although some patchy cloud could develop in places towards the end of the afternoon.

Winds will be light or moderate north easterly.

Maximum temperature: 10 to 13C (50 to 55F)