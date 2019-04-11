BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Man films tree felling in early hours amid nature concerns
Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
People living along a busy road - close to the Marsh Mills junction in Plymouth - say they were shocked to be woken in the early hours of the morning by the sound of trees being felled outside their homes.
Mark Bragg says he is "worried" about the impact on nature.
"I can't understand how they can cut all the trees down with all the wildlife at the moment, with all the birds that are breeding.
"There are nests everywhere through these trees and they're just blatantly chopping them all down," he said.
Mr Bragg filmed the trees being cut in the Plympton area...
Plymouth City Council has apologised and says it told the contractor not to work overnight.
It added that an ecologist is overseeing all the work to ensure birds are not affected.
Charity helps Cornish veteran find new home
Eleanor Parkinson
BBC Spotlight
A former soldier in Cornwall who became homeless because of his alcohol problems has been found somewhere to live by a support group designed for veterans.
Edwin Wills has been helped by the charity Addaction - which has branches all over the country.
It says it's become a growing problem as many veterans find life hard when their service careers end.
Andy Kent is a recovery worker with the charity - based in Truro...
Your pictures: Bantham looking fresh
BBC Spotlight
Thank you to Susie Groom for sharing this image of the coast of Bantham in South Devon.
If you have any pictures to share, please email us.
Hundreds fail to turn up to GP appointments
BBC Spotlight
Hundreds of people are failing to turn up for their GP appointments in Plymouth.
The Beacon Medical Group - formed of six GP practices in the city - is warning that missing appointments is wasting health professionals' time and preventing other patients from being seen.
It is urging patients to let GPs know if they no longer need their appointment.
The group added a total of 700 patients fail to attend appointments every month at the six practices.
Old fort could be transformed into Buddhist temple
Cornwall Live
Plans to build a huge temple for Buddhists living in the South West have been revealed.
Vandals damage historic Devon estate
BBC Radio Devon
Police are hunting vandals who damaged an historic building on the Dartington Estate.
The thatched playhouse was built in 1929 as a place for children to have fun in the gardens.
However, some of its original leaded windows have been broken and a small fire was started there - which caused some damage.
Weather: A largely dry day with sunshine
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A largely dry morning ahead with lengthy periods of sunshine and patchy cloud.
Later, it will stay fine with occasional cloud drifting by.
Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).