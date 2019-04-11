BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

People living along a busy road - close to the Marsh Mills junction in Plymouth - say they were shocked to be woken in the early hours of the morning by the sound of trees being felled outside their homes.

Mark Bragg says he is "worried" about the impact on nature.

"I can't understand how they can cut all the trees down with all the wildlife at the moment, with all the birds that are breeding.

"There are nests everywhere through these trees and they're just blatantly chopping them all down," he said.

Mr Bragg filmed the trees being cut in the Plympton area...

Plymouth City Council has apologised and says it told the contractor not to work overnight.

It added that an ecologist is overseeing all the work to ensure birds are not affected.