BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Plymouth MP has said Universal Credit claimants may be forced to find the cash for an extra week's rent this year.

Speaking in the Commons at Prime Minister's Questions, Labour MP for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard pointed out there are 53 Mondays in this financial year instead of the usual 52.

He said it meant many people would have to make 53 rent payments in 2019/20, because weekly housing association rent payments were due on a Monday.

Yet Universal Credit recipients will only get enough benefits to cover 52 payments, because the six-in-one benefit is calculated based on a maximum of 52 times the recipient's weekly rent .

Mr Pollard said there was a flaw in the design of Universal Credit that the government was aware of but had not yet addressed.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has dismissed the MP's claims, and said no-one would be left out of pocket.