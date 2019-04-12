BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Mr Pollard said there was a flaw in the design of Universal Credit that the government was aware of but had not yet addressed.
The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has dismissed the MP's claims, and said no-one would be left out of pocket.
Quote Message: No one on Universal Credit will be left with a week’s rent shortfall as a result of having 53 rent payments in a year. Having 53 rent days does not mean paying more rent over a year as most of the final payment will cover the first week’s rent for the following year.” from Department of Work and Pensions
No one on Universal Credit will be left with a week’s rent shortfall as a result of having 53 rent payments in a year. Having 53 rent days does not mean paying more rent over a year as most of the final payment will cover the first week’s rent for the following year.”
Pilots using a north Cornwall airfield are appealing to members of the public to stay off the runways which are being used by an increasing number of aircraft.
Davidstow Airfield sits on common land and is crossed by two roads, which are often used by people learning to drive. But the runways are out of bounds to motorists and dog walkers.
Lloyd Edwards is a member of Davidstow Flying Club and said there was room for everybody if people stay off the runways.
Quote Message: It's a great place to come and walk the dog. If you're learning to drive, there are some areas on the west side - the wooden side - that you can practice getting in and out of gear ... It’s a free, open space, but we just want people to be aware of the aircraft and the animals." from Lloyd Edwards Davidstow Flying Club
It's a great place to come and walk the dog. If you're learning to drive, there are some areas on the west side - the wooden side - that you can practice getting in and out of gear ... It’s a free, open space, but we just want people to be aware of the aircraft and the animals."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Devon travel: Stranded vehicles cause problems in Salcombe
BBC Radio Devon
In Salcombe, there is stationary traffic due to stranded vehicles on the Fore Street one way street, near the yacht club.
Plymouth MP's warning for Universal Credit claimants
BBC Radio Devon
A Plymouth MP has said Universal Credit claimants may be forced to find the cash for an extra week's rent this year.
Speaking in the Commons at Prime Minister's Questions, Labour MP for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport Luke Pollard pointed out there are 53 Mondays in this financial year instead of the usual 52.
He said it meant many people would have to make 53 rent payments in 2019/20, because weekly housing association rent payments were due on a Monday.
Yet Universal Credit recipients will only get enough benefits to cover 52 payments, because the six-in-one benefit is calculated based on a maximum of 52 times the recipient's weekly rent.
Mr Pollard said there was a flaw in the design of Universal Credit that the government was aware of but had not yet addressed.
The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has dismissed the MP's claims, and said no-one would be left out of pocket.
Silent movie photo collection uncovered
Look through a piece of cinematic history as hundreds of silent movie photos are found.
Weather: Cloudy but with some sunny spells
BBC Weather
Friday morning will be dry with variable cloud and some sunny spells.
Into the afternoon there will be further spells of sunshine but some large areas of cloud passing at times.
Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).
Motorists warned not to drive on airfield runway
BBC Radio Cornwall
Pilots using a north Cornwall airfield are appealing to members of the public to stay off the runways which are being used by an increasing number of aircraft.
Davidstow Airfield sits on common land and is crossed by two roads, which are often used by people learning to drive. But the runways are out of bounds to motorists and dog walkers.
Lloyd Edwards is a member of Davidstow Flying Club and said there was room for everybody if people stay off the runways.