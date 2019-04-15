BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Four men are due to appear before Truro magistrates charged with human trafficking after 29 men, women and children, believed to be from Vietnam, were found in a van on the M5.

It followed a police operation which began with reports of people being seen getting off a boat in Newlyn on Friday.

The van was stopped near Cullompton, Devon, on Friday at about 09:00.

A 55-year-old man and 72-year-old, both from Lancashire, and a 62-year-old man and 63-year-old man, both from Kent, have been charged with human trafficking and assisting unlawful immigration to a member state.