BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Investigations continue into Frankie Macritchie's being killed by a dog
Human trafficking accused due in court after M5 van and Newlyn swoops
Network Rail Dawlish sea wall plans 'will ruin our view', say nearby residents
Updates from Monday 15 April 2019
Weather: Mainly dry, but cloudy and windy
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a mainly dry Monday with some sunny spells, but also a good deal of cloud around.
There is the risk of some patchy rain towards the end of the day. It will be a rather windy day.
Maximum temperature: 8 to 11C (46 to 52F).
M5 van swoop: Human trafficking accused due in court
BBC Spotlight
Four men are due to appear before Truro magistrates charged with human trafficking after 29 men, women and children, believed to be from Vietnam, were found in a van on the M5.
It followed a police operation which began with reports of people being seen getting off a boat in Newlyn on Friday.
The van was stopped near Cullompton, Devon, on Friday at about 09:00.
A 55-year-old man and 72-year-old, both from Lancashire, and a 62-year-old man and 63-year-old man, both from Kent, have been charged with human trafficking and assisting unlawful immigration to a member state.
Dog death boy Frankie Macritchie: Investigations continue
BBC Spotlight
Investigations are continuing into the death of a nine-year-old boy who was mauled by a dog at a Cornwall holiday park.
Frankie Macritchie died after being attacked early on Saturday morning after being left alone in a caravan with the animal.
Emergency services were called to Tencreek Holiday Park in Looe just before 05:00, but Frankie, from Plymouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 28-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control. She was released under police investigation, pending further inquiries.
The dog was seized and is in kennels.