BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Flat owners living in a block of housing association flats in Plymouth have each been sent a bill demanding £20,000 for maintenance costs.

Some of the residents in Artillery Place bought their waterfront flats under right to buy when they were council properties.

But Plymouth Community Homes now own the freehold and they're charging leaseholders for their share of the cost of extensive work to the building.

Resident, Vanessa Horsfall, is taking legal advice on claiming the building has been subject to historic neglect.

Plymouth Community homes said it offers a generous scheme giving leaseholders living in their flats five years to pay.