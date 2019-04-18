BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 18 April 2019

  3. Bodmin Moor fires: Crews tackle four blazes over two miles

    Jonathan Morris

    BBC News Online

    Firefighters have tackled a series of large gorse fires across two miles of Bodmin Moor.

    Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service began to receive calls shortly before midnight about fires breaking out around Temple and Bolventor.

    Fire officials said they suspected the fires were started deliberately, and said crews had a "challenging night".

    At 07:30 BST they said the fires had been put out, but crews were still monitoring the scene.

    Video content

    Video caption: Moorland blazes tackled by fire crews

  4. Little Bear helps GCSE students

    Kevin Hay

    BBC Spotlight

    Little Bear and a student
    Copyright: BBC

    With the exam season approaching schools are being encouraged to find new ways of helping students cope with stress.

    A group of year 11 GCSE students are taking part in an experiment at Plymouth Marjon University.

    Little Bear
    Copyright: BBC

    Little Bear the Newfoundland is joining them in the classroom.

    The idea is that petting the dog will help lower stress levels.

    Little Bear sat with students
    Copyright: BBC

  7. Family set up memorial fund for funeral of dog attack boy

    BBC Spotlight

    Frankie Macritchie
    Copyright: Family handout

    A memorial fund has been set up to pay for the funeral of a nine-year-old boy killed in a dog attack in Cornwall.

    Frankie Macritchie, from Plymouth, died after being attacked by the "bulldog type" dog at a caravan park in Looe on Saturday.

    Tencreek Holiday Park
    Copyright: BBC

    His family launched the appeal online and £3,000 has been raised so far.

    In a tribute, Frankie's family said he loved "watching movies cuddled up with his mum and riding around in dad's car with his cool shades on".

    Devon and Cornwall Police are still investigating how he died at Tencreek Holiday Park.

