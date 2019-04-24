BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There are calls for the government to take urgent action to prevent harbour porpoises getting accidentally trapped in fishing nets. A new report estimates that in 2017 about 1,100 porpoises were killed. The figures from Worldwide Fund for Nature and Sky Ocean Rescue show the South West is a hotspot for deaths, due to having fishing grounds where boats and porpoises congregate. The charities blame boats which use gill nets and want ministers to introduce tougher regulations in its new Marine Strategy. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)\nsaid it was "committed to protecting cetaceans from bycatch\nin our waters and beyond". It added: "We are working closely with stakeholders, including the UK fishing industry,\nto find ways of tackling this problem together."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
South West among worst areas for trapped porpoises
BBC Spotlight
There are calls for the government to take urgent action to prevent harbour porpoises getting accidentally trapped in fishing nets.
A new report estimates that in 2017 about 1,100 porpoises were killed.
The figures from Worldwide Fund for Nature and Sky Ocean Rescue show the South West is a hotspot for deaths, due to having fishing grounds where boats and porpoises congregate.
The charities blame boats which use gill nets and want ministers to introduce tougher regulations in its new Marine Strategy.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was "committed to protecting cetaceans from bycatch in our waters and beyond".
It added: "We are working closely with stakeholders, including the UK fishing industry, to find ways of tackling this problem together."
Calls for MP to quit over £85k salary
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Johnny Mercer's salary was funded by Surge Financial, which marketed the collapsed LCF bond scheme.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: A386 Devon both ways
A386 Devon both ways severe accident, near Harrowbeer Lane.
A386 Devon - A386 Tavistock Road blocked and slow traffic in both directions near the Harrowbeer Lane junction, because of an accident involving two cars.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time