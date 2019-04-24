Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  Updates from Wednesday 24 April 2019

  South West among worst areas for trapped porpoises

    BBC Spotlight

    There are calls for the government to take urgent action to prevent harbour porpoises getting accidentally trapped in fishing nets.

    Porpoise
    Copyright: BBC

    A new report estimates that in 2017 about 1,100 porpoises were killed.

    The figures from Worldwide Fund for Nature and Sky Ocean Rescue show the South West is a hotspot for deaths, due to having fishing grounds where boats and porpoises congregate.

    The charities blame boats which use gill nets and want ministers to introduce tougher regulations in its new Marine Strategy.

    The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was "committed to protecting cetaceans from bycatch in our waters and beyond".

    It added: "We are working closely with stakeholders, including the UK fishing industry, to find ways of tackling this problem together."

  Envelope update

    Severe accident: A386 Devon both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A386 Devon both ways severe accident, near Harrowbeer Lane.

    A386 Devon - A386 Tavistock Road blocked and slow traffic in both directions near the Harrowbeer Lane junction, because of an accident involving two cars.

