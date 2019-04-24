BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

There are calls for the government to take urgent action to prevent harbour porpoises getting accidentally trapped in fishing nets.

A new report estimates that in 2017 about 1,100 porpoises were killed.

The figures from Worldwide Fund for Nature and Sky Ocean Rescue show the South West is a hotspot for deaths, due to having fishing grounds where boats and porpoises congregate.

The charities blame boats which use gill nets and want ministers to introduce tougher regulations in its new Marine Strategy.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it was "committed to protecting cetaceans from bycatch in our waters and beyond".

It added: "We are working closely with stakeholders, including the UK fishing industry, to find ways of tackling this problem together."