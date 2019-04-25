BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 25 April 2019
  2. Sunken fishing boat was 'overloaded' says report

  1. Woman airlifted from beach

    Miles Davis

    BBC News Online

    Vault beach
    Copyright: Google

    An unconscious woman has been airlifted from a beach near Gorran Haven in Cornwall.

    The woman was reported missing last night and coastguards and the helicopter were called out.

    She was found by a search dog in the pitch black on Vault Beach and flown to hospital.

  3. Weather: Bright spells and scattered showers

    BBC Weather

    There will be areas of cloud and the threat of showers but there will be some bright spells as well.

    Scattered showers, possibly heavy and thundery, can be expected this afternoon.

    Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  5. Sunken fishing boat was 'overloaded' says report

    BBC Spotlight

    Laura Jane
    Copyright: MAIB

    A fishing boat which sank in Plymouth Sound last May with the loss of its skipper was overloaded, according to a report into the incident.

    The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the skipper of the 6m-long Laura Jane was trapped in the wheelhouse as it became engulfed by water.

    Christopher Comber, 52, was experienced but hadn't completed all of the mandatory training required by professional fishermen, the report added.

