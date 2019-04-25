Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
Updates from Thursday 25 April 2019
- Sunken fishing boat was 'overloaded' says report
Woman airlifted from beach
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
An unconscious woman has been airlifted from a beach near Gorran Haven in Cornwall.
The woman was reported missing last night and coastguards and the helicopter were called out.
She was found by a search dog in the pitch black on Vault Beach and flown to hospital.
Probation firm 'failed victim's family'
Failings "prolonged grief" and "added stress", the family of a murdered vulnerable man say.Read more
Weather: Bright spells and scattered showers
BBC Weather
There will be areas of cloud and the threat of showers but there will be some bright spells as well.
Scattered showers, possibly heavy and thundery, can be expected this afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Devon travel: Bus blocking A396 at Bickleigh Bridge
Sunken fishing boat was 'overloaded' says report
BBC Spotlight
A fishing boat which sank in Plymouth Sound last May with the loss of its skipper was overloaded, according to a report into the incident.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the skipper of the 6m-long Laura Jane was trapped in the wheelhouse as it became engulfed by water.
Christopher Comber, 52, was experienced but hadn't completed all of the mandatory training required by professional fishermen, the report added.