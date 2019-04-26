BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A wet and cloudy start to Friday with rain falling throughout the morning. It should become drier for a time during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind . Gales are expected to become very strong in places. Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).
Weather: Wet with strong winds in places
