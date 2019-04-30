BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A former Cornwall rugby player who has lost both his legs due to diabetes says he has been moved between hotels six times as he recovers from his surgery. Tom Adams cannot return to his home in Camborne and has been waiting for nearly 12 weeks for a wheelchair friendly property to become available. Cornwall Council says it's working to resolve the situation as soon as possible.
Double amputee moved six times
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
A former Cornwall rugby player who has lost both his legs due to diabetes says he has been moved between hotels six times as he recovers from his surgery.
Tom Adams cannot return to his home in Camborne and has been waiting for nearly 12 weeks for a wheelchair friendly property to become available.
Cornwall Council says it's working to resolve the situation as soon as possible.