BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Tuesday 30 April 2019

  1. Double amputee moved six times

    Jenny Walrond

    Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

    Tom Adams
    Copyright: BBC

    A former Cornwall rugby player who has lost both his legs due to diabetes says he has been moved between hotels six times as he recovers from his surgery.

    Tom Adams cannot return to his home in Camborne and has been waiting for nearly 12 weeks for a wheelchair friendly property to become available.

    Cornwall Council says it's working to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

