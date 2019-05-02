Live

BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 2 May 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Woman injured in Obby Oss celebrations

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A woman received what police are calling "significant injuries" during Obby Oss celebrations in Padstow on Wednesday evening.

    Police say the woman remains in hospital, but they have not confirmed where or how she was injured.

    They are appealing for witnesses and camera footage of the incident.

    Obby Oss
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Obby Oss is the biggest day in Padstow's calendar

  2. Polls open in Devon for local elections

    BBC Spotlight

    The polls have opened across Devon for the local elections.

    Votes are being held for seats on district authorities in Devon and for unitary councils in Plymouth and Torbay.

    The polls will close at 22:00.

Back to top