BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

The Bishop of Truro, who has been asked by the Foreign Office to look into the persecution of Christians globally, says Christianity could be "wiped out" in parts of the world.

A report by the Rt Revd Philip Mounstephen found that Christians are the most persecuted religious group, and warned that, in parts of the Middle East, Christianity could be "wiped out" as people flee persecution.

He says the situation has become so dire that it is close to meeting the definition of genocide.

Quote Message: I have been truly shocked by the severity, by the scale and by the scope of what it is that Christians around the world are facing - some truly challenging and some truly awful situations across the world in which, yes, people are losing their lives - and that is just appalling - but there's pretty wholesale discrimination as well as violent persecution." from Rt Revd Philip Mounstephen Bishop of Truro I have been truly shocked by the severity, by the scale and by the scope of what it is that Christians around the world are facing - some truly challenging and some truly awful situations across the world in which, yes, people are losing their lives - and that is just appalling - but there's pretty wholesale discrimination as well as violent persecution." Rt Revd Philip Mounstephen Bishop of Truro

The Mounstephen review, which will publish its final report in the summer, pointed to figures suggesting Christian numbers in Palestine are below 1.5% of the population, while in Iraq they have slumped from 1.5 million before 2003 to less than 120,000 today.