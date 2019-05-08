Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Updates from Wednesday 8 May 2019
- Race against time and tide to build sea pool steps
- Boa constrictor snake found dumped in plastic bag
- Helston has a spring in its step to mark Flora Day
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LiveLiveBBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and CornwallFollow
Plastic campaign children's Tree of Life gets Prince's Trust Award
BBC Spotlight
Schoolchildren at a Devon village have challenged their community to go plastic free.
And the pupils at Tedburn St Mary school have been rewarded for their efforts because an apple tree they've created, made entirely from recycled plastic, has won a Prince's Trust Award.
The Tree of Life, as they've called it, has been put up in the village centre.
Race against time and tide to build sea pool steps
Kevin Hay
BBC Spotlight
Builders in Bude are facing an unusual challenge as they work to repair and upgrade the town's open air swimming pool.
The Bude Sea Pool opened in the 1930s and now attracts 50,000 visitors a year.
Concrete steps to the pool from the beach are being replaced with granite ones after £30,000 was raised by public donations.
But work can only be carried out at low tide, giving the builders a daily race against time and tide.
Boa constrictor snake found dumped in plastic bag
BBC Radio Devon
A boa constrictor has been found dumped in a black plastic bag in a Exeter, the RSPCA says.
The 3ft snake was discovered by a member of the public near the Mill On The Exe pub on Friday 3 May.
An RSPCA inspector said the reptile was dehydrated, underweight and cold and was being cared for at a specialist facility.
The charity said its latest figures showed it had received "more than 450 calls about neglected, abandoned and stray exotic pets in Devon last year".
Officers also rescued 154 exotic pets from across the county in 2018, a rise from 109 in 2017.
The charity said it was often finding that "many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, which they believe may be why they are rescuing hundreds of reptiles every year".
Helston has a spring in its step to mark the new season
Naomi Kennedy
BBC Radio Cornwall
The biggest event in the Helston calendar has begun, marking the start of spring.
Crowds have been turning out to celebrate Flora Day, a festival marking the end of winter and the start of spring.
The colourful pageant stared with the early morning dance at 07:00 on Wednesday, and will continue through the day, including more traditional dances through the streets accompanied by Helston Town Band.