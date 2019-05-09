BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Contract workers for the service company MITIE working at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT) are considering industrial action once again.

The staff provide cleaning, portering and catering at Cornwall's hospitals.

The company employs around 600 staff on a contract at the RCHT but say they should have the same rates of pay as colleagues employed directly by the NHS.

Unison, the union that represents the workers, says they are prepared to take strike action.

"We are hopeful that we can avoid industrial action, but this will only happen if Mitie and the Royal Cornwall Hospital Trust work with Unison to find a resolution," said area organiser Michael Auguste.

The trust has been approached for comment.