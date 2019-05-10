BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Cornish hedgerow wildlife 'under threat from developers'
Adrian Campbell
BBC South West environment correspondent
Cornwall's hedges, which have been part of the landscape for since the Bronze Age 4,000 years ago are under threat from development according to the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.
It said the hedges provided an important home for wildlife, helped reduce soil erosion and limited the impact of climate change.
Pete Warman, from the trust, said the Cornish hedges were vital.
Quote Message: We're certainly worried about bits being removed by big developments. But we know there's 30,000 miles of hedges in Cornwall and the Cornwall Wildlife Trust has been part of mapping that, so it's really important that we make the most of them. There's a huge amount of potentially really great habitat with all of these little hiding places and nesting places, so managing them sympathetically is really important." from Pete Warman Cornwall Wildlife Trust
We're certainly worried about bits being removed by big developments. But we know there's 30,000 miles of hedges in Cornwall and the Cornwall Wildlife Trust has been part of mapping that, so it's really important that we make the most of them. There's a huge amount of potentially really great habitat with all of these little hiding places and nesting places, so managing them sympathetically is really important."
Cornwall Council said planning decisions were based on schemes' merits and environmental factors were taken into consideration.
Weather: A dry and bright start, but showers developing
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A dry and bright start to Friday, but also quite chilly.
Showers will develop in the afternoon and it will become largely cloudy. Gentle breezes.
Maximum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).
