BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Friday 10 May 2019

  1. Train firm GWR 'snubs surfers' in cutting board storage

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Surfers wanting to travel with their boards on the new GWR trains in Cornwall say there's nowhere to to store them and they're being denied the chance to use the service.

    Surfer
    Copyright: PA

    On older trains, surfboards could be put in the guard's van or on bike racks, but GWR said that was no longer possible because those spaces had been replaced with more seating.

    Boards can still be stored on the sleeper train.

  4. Cornish hedgerow wildlife 'under threat from developers'

    Adrian Campbell

    BBC South West environment correspondent

    hedge
    Copyright: BBC

    Cornwall's hedges, which have been part of the landscape for since the Bronze Age 4,000 years ago are under threat from development according to the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

    It said the hedges provided an important home for wildlife, helped reduce soil erosion and limited the impact of climate change.

    Pete Warman, from the trust, said the Cornish hedges were vital.

    Quote Message: We're certainly worried about bits being removed by big developments. But we know there's 30,000 miles of hedges in Cornwall and the Cornwall Wildlife Trust has been part of mapping that, so it's really important that we make the most of them. There's a huge amount of potentially really great habitat with all of these little hiding places and nesting places, so managing them sympathetically is really important." from Pete Warman Cornwall Wildlife Trust
    Pete WarmanCornwall Wildlife Trust

    Cornwall Council said planning decisions were based on schemes' merits and environmental factors were taken into consideration.

  6. Weather: A dry and bright start, but showers developing

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    A dry and bright start to Friday, but also quite chilly.

    Weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Showers will develop in the afternoon and it will become largely cloudy. Gentle breezes.

    Maximum temperature: 12 to 15C (54 to 59F).

  7. Six evacuated in Ilfracombe house blaze

    BBC Radio Devon

    Neighbours helped evacuate six people after fire ripped through a house in Ilfracombe.

    Fire engine
    Copyright: BBC

    Fire crews rescued one man who was suffering from the smoke in the High Street in the early hours on Friday.

    The fire is thought to have started accidentally in a courtyard on the first floor of the building.

    Crews from Ilfracombe, Combe Martin, Woolacombe and Barnstaple put the blaze out.

  8. Woman killed and driver injured in Menheniot crash

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A woman has been killed in a car crash on the A38 near Menheniot.

    Police
    Copyright: BBC

    It happened on lunchtime on Thuesday and the road was closed for five hours.

    The woman was a passenger in a car. Its driver remains in hospital with serious injuries, police say.

    Officers have appealed for witnesses.

