BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Cornish charity which fosters the pets of people escaping domestic abuse says it needs more foster carers and more money. Refuge 4 Pets, based in Liskeard, says people often remain in danger rather than fleeing if they can't take their pets with them. But it added looking after their animals can be very expensive as the charity pays for vets bills and all the food. Mary Wakeham is the director there...
Cornish pet charity in need of carers and cash
Denis Nightingale
BBC Radio Cornwall
