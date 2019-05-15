BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 15 May

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

    Severe disruption: A38 Devon northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A38 Devon northbound severe disruption, from A382 to A38.

    A38 Devon - One lane closed on A38 northbound from Drum Bridges to Racecourse Junction, because of a shed load.

    Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, from J30 for A376 Sidmouth Road Exeter to J29 for A3015 Honiton Road Exeter.

    M5 Devon - Stationary traffic on M5 northbound from J30, A376 (Exeter) to J29, A3015 (Exeter), because of all traffic being temporarily held and a police incident.

    Severe disruption: A361 Devon both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A361 Devon both ways severe disruption, from A396 to M5 J27.

    A361 Devon - A361 blocked in both directions from Sampford Peverell turn-off in Tiverton to Tiverton in Sampford Peverell, because of a police incident. Traffic is coping well.

  7. Woman who died in A38 crash is named

    Miles Davis

    BBC News Online

    Faye Holley
    Copyright: Family handout

    A woman who died in a crash on the A38 at Menheniot has been named as Faye Holley, 69, from Looe.

    Emergency services were called at around 13:30 on 9 May after a crash between a Volvo V50 and a Ford Fiesta.

    Mrs Holley, a passenger in the Fiesta, died at the scene.

    In a statement her family said Mrs Holley was "the sweetest, kindest, most caring lady you could ever know; she would do anything for anyone and always thought of others before herself".

    They added: “Faye will be sadly missed by her husband, Derek, her two sons, Pete and Dave, her stepdaughters, Cindy, Mandy and Stacey and all of her grandchildren.”

    The driver of the Fiesta, a 66-year-old man from Looe had serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to Derriford by ambulance.

    The male driver of the Volvo had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

    Severe accident: M5 Devon southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 Devon southbound severe accident, after J28 for A373 Honiton Road Cullompton.

    M5 Devon - M5 partially blocked southbound after J28, A373 (Cullompton), because of an accident involving three cars. Traffic is coping well.

  9. Demand for food almost 50% higher than 2018, says charity

    BBC Spotlight

    A Devon charity that provides free food to people who can't afford to buy any says it's seen a big increase in demand.

    The Plymouth Soup Run hands out food and hot drinks at locations across the city to people who are struggling.

    Figures from the charity show that for the first quarter of this year demand has risen by almost 50% compared to the same time last year.

    It has served 8,485 meals in 2019 so far.

    Becks Elsmere is a volunteer...

    Video content

    Video caption: The Plymouth Soup Run has seen an increase in demand

    Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, at J30 for A376 Sidmouth Road Exeter.

    M5 Devon - M5 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic southbound at J30, A376 (Exeter), because of a broken down vehicle.

  12. Masked man put gun to heads of children in Exeter

    Miles Davis

    BBC News Online

    AK-47
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police

    A masked gunman has been jailed for threatening to shoot a group of terrified schoolchildren with an AK-47 assault rifle.

    Sean Monger put the de-activated gun to the heads of two 11-year-old boys outside a Tesco Express in Exeter.

    Monger, aged 51, of Maple Road, Exeter, admitted using an imitation firearm to cause fear of violence and possession of prohibited weapons.

    He was jailed for four years and six months at Exeter Crown Court.

    Supt Matt Lawler said: “There was absolutely no way anyone could have known at the time that it was a deactivated weapon.

    "The response of the store security guard, Phil Weirs, was simply heroic. His instinctive bravery in stepping forward and wrestling the weapon away was incredibly courageous and selfless - he put himself between the rifle and the children."

  13. Bathing season begins in the South West

    BBC Radio Devon

    Pendower beach
    Copyright: BBC
    bathing water quality signs
    Copyright: Environment Agency

    The quality of the water on South West beaches will be under the spotlight later as the bathing season gets officially under way.

    The Environment Agency is responsible for carrying out sampling and testing from now until the end of September.

    Last year, 96% of beaches in Devon and Cornwall were rated as either "excellent" or "good".

    More information about bathing water quality can be found here.

  17. Gas leak in Plymouth

    There has been a gas leak in Greenbank Road, Plymouth.

    Engineers have fixed the leak but one lane of Greenbank Road will remain closed while the gas supply is reconnected and holes in the road are filled in.

    Wales & West Utilities said it hoped to finish the work on Thursday.

    Richard Marks, gas emergency service manager at the utility firm, said: "We appreciate that working on roads such as this is not ideal, but it was important that we fixed this leak now, in order to continue to keep the gas flowing to heat local homes and power local businesses."

    Greenbank Road
    Copyright: Google

    Severe disruption: A389 Cornwall both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A389 Cornwall both ways severe disruption, around Rhind Street.

    A389 Cornwall - A389 Pool Street in Bodmin blocked and queuing traffic in both directions around the Rhind Street junction, because of a broken down articulated lorry.

  20. Men's mental health group eyes up expansion plans

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A self-help group for men with mental health problems is planning to expand further across Cornwall after seeing success in its first few months.

    Man Down began only last September and already meets regularly in nine towns from St Austell to Penzance.

    Co-founder Ross Jackson-Hicks said he hoped to set up groups in another 21 places to give people the opportunity to share as men often "felt ashamed" of having mental health problems and talking about them when they first joined.

    Man Down website
    Copyright: Man Down
