BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: 15 May

A woman who died in a crash on the A38 at Menheniot has been named as Faye Holley, 69, from Looe.

Emergency services were called at around 13:30 on 9 May after a crash between a Volvo V50 and a Ford Fiesta.

Mrs Holley, a passenger in the Fiesta, died at the scene.

In a statement her family said Mrs Holley was "the sweetest, kindest, most caring lady you could ever know; she would do anything for anyone and always thought of others before herself".

They added: “Faye will be sadly missed by her husband, Derek, her two sons, Pete and Dave, her stepdaughters, Cindy, Mandy and Stacey and all of her grandchildren.”

The driver of the Fiesta, a 66-year-old man from Looe had serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to Derriford by ambulance.

The male driver of the Volvo had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.