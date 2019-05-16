Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Devon County Show 2019
- New houses to be built in Exeter's 'garden community'
- Tunes in the Dunes capacity increased
- Devon Link Road: £93m upgrade work to begin next year
- Updates from Thursday 17 May 2019
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
In pictures: Fisherman's Friends at the Minack Theatre
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
The Minack Theatre was packed out on Wednesday night as the Fisherman's Friends performed a selection of shanties at the iconic venue.
Before the show, the male singing group from Port Isaac said they were looking forward to bringing some "nautical nonsense" to proceedings.
Take a look...
A386 Bideford fatal crash victim named
BBC Radio Devon
A woman who died following a collision on the A386 near Bideford last week has been named as Kelly Gliddon, whose maiden name was Kelly Sussex.
The 41-year-old from Torrington was in a Vauxhall Astra that crashed with a BMW and a Citroen van at Landcross at Little America, Landcross, last Thursday at about 15:00. She was declared dead at the scene.
Her family have paid tribute to her, saying she was a "devoted mother to two boys, Charlie and Shay, beloved daughter to Mike and Diane, and sister to Lynsey; sadly she has been taken from us".
Four other people were injured in the collision and were taken to North Devon District Hospital.
One of the occupants of the Vauxhall, a 29-year-old man from Bideford, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.
Police said an investigation was ongoing.
Plymouth road scheme set to cause disruption
Jenny Kumah
BBC South West politics reporter
A major road building scheme in Plymouth is set to cause disruption to residents and businesses in the east of the city.
The £49m Forder Valley Link road aims to improve travel to the north of the city and important sites like the hospital in Derriford.
It will involve a new bridge, additional lanes and cycling and pedestrian routes.
But it will also mean that part of Forder Valley Road West will be closed for a year and half from next summer.
The project manager is Steve Flaxton...
Lodger denies murdering mum-of-two
Sarah Fuller, 35, was strangled at her home in Exeter on 17 April.Read more
Young farmer doesn't have a cow about show appearances
BBC Spotlight
A farmer with her own herd of Ayrshire cows is competing in the first day of the Devon County Show.
Now that may not sound particularly unusual, but Anna Mortimer, from Crediton, is just 12 years old.
She started showing cattle when she was four and got her very own first calf to rear when she was eight.
Now she has her own herd of cows, and, although she's been competing in the show since she was seven, she said she was still excited about the event.
Mevagissey GP surgery services 'will continue for now'
Matt Small
BBC Radio Cornwall
The NHS says all services will continue for now at Mevagissey's GP surgery while bosses look at alternative arrangements after its partner GP handed in her notice.
People in the village have been telling BBC Cornwall they're worried about the future of the service after a letter was sent out to patients saying Dr Katherine James was leaving the practice, which has about 5,300 patients.
Dr James informed NHS England, which commissions services, she was ending her contract on 31 July.
NHS England has written to all patients, saying it was "looking at alternative options for patients of Mevagissey Surgery".
It added it had begun an online survey "asking for valuable feedback from patients to understand how this could affect you and what impacts there may be in terms of accessibility, travel and range of services provided".
The deadline for responses is Wednesday 5 June.
Meanwhile, staff at the surgery itself said they were encouraging patients "to come and make their voices heard", and that members of Friends of the Surgery would be in the village over the coming days to hear people's views.
Farm shows off its latest spikey additions
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A community farm in Plymouth is getting straight to the point by showing off its latest spikey additions.
Weighing just a couple of ounces each, BEES in Plympton, has been revealing its three new baby south African pygmy hedgehogs, born a couple of weeks ago to resident pair Horace and Hattie.
Horace and Hattie were adopted by the team at BEES earlier this year so they could be a part of educational projects with local schools.
Hattie gave birth to two baby boys and a tiny girl who were described by staff as "utterly adorable".
BEES director Nathan Potts said: "It’s Hattie’s first litter and it’s been an exhausting experience for her keeping up with their demand for food – but she’s proven to be a fantastic mother."
Ton-up Armand keeps eyes on Chiefs prize
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Exeter's Don Armand won't be distracted by debate about his England prospects as he prepares for his 100th Premiership game.Read more
Baby civet being hand-reared by zoo
The endangered Owston's civet is one of just 17 in captivity worldwide
War veteran remembers the horror of Monte Cassino
Kevin Hay
BBC Spotlight
A Devon war veteran is on a pilgrimage to Italy to remember his fallen comrades.
Ninety-five-year-old Tony Roper, from South Brent, who volunteered for service when he was 17, is attending a ceremony at Monte Cassino to mark the 75th anniversary of what was one of the bloodiest battles of World War Two.
About 55,000 allied troops were killed or wounded in the four-month-long battle to capture the town's ancient abbey from German paratroopers.
Sub-postmasters wanting to quit 'in limbo'
BBC Spotlight
Sub-postmasters in the South West say they are in limbo as they wait for new operators to take on post offices in their communities.
Steve Pile said he had been waiting seven years for a new operator to be found in Charmouth in Dorset. He is retiring on Friday without anyone taking over.
In Trewoon in Cornwall, Sally Bourton said she could not afford to leave until another post office was established at another shop in the village.
This is despite the Trewoon branch earmarked for what Post Office Ltd calls its transformation programme in 2012, meaning it could be moved into another shop or taken over by another business.
Post Office Ltd describes such closures as temporary and its planned changes would lead to a sustainable network across the country.
Angora goats at the Devon County Show
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A384 Devon both ways
A384 Devon both ways severe disruption, from A38 to A385.
A384 Devon - A384 blocked and stationary traffic in both directions from Dartbridge Junction in Buckfastleigh to Shinners Bridge in Dartington, because of a shed load of hay bales.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Congestion in and around Plymouth city centre
Illogan house fire: Man charged with arson due in court
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man has been charged with arson with intent after a fire at a house in Illogan, police have said.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service was called to Bridge Road at about 17:30 on Tuesday.
The fire spread to a number of adjacent properties which were evacuated.
No-one was hurt.
The 32-year-old suspect is due before Bodmin Magistrates later, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 Devon southbound
M5 Devon southbound severe disruption, at J30 for A376 Sidmouth Road Exeter.
M5 Devon - M5 lane blocked on exit slip road and slow traffic southbound at J30, A376 (Exeter), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Devon County Show: Animal judging gets under way
BBC Spotlight
It’s a beautiful start to the Devon County Show, with displays and judging under way already.
You can find the timetable for the show on its official website.
Sneak peak of BBC marquee at Devon County Show
Boy rescued after getting stuck 40ft up rock face
BBC Radio Devon
An eight-year-old boy has been rescued after getting stuck about 40ft up a rock face in Torquay.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters crews were called to a quarry at Newton Road by the boy's mother at about 19:30 on Wednesday.
He was brought to safety by specialist crews who had an aerial ladder platform and checked over by paramedics.
Lollipop crossing assistant hit by vehicle
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
Police in mid-Devon are investigating lollipop crossing assistant being hit by a vehicle.
Crediton Police said on Facebook the Devon County Council employee was struck by a vehicle in Newton St Cyres at about 08:45 on Tuesday, causing them minor injuries.
Officers said: "The offending vehicle was black, make and model unknown and travelling to Exeter from Crediton."
They have appealed for any witnesses.