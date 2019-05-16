BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A woman who died following a collision on the A386 near Bideford last week has been named as Kelly Gliddon, whose maiden name was Kelly Sussex.

The 41-year-old from Torrington was in a Vauxhall Astra that crashed with a BMW and a Citroen van at Landcross at Little America, Landcross, last Thursday at about 15:00. She was declared dead at the scene.

Her family have paid tribute to her, saying she was a "devoted mother to two boys, Charlie and Shay, beloved daughter to Mike and Diane, and sister to Lynsey; sadly she has been taken from us".

Four other people were injured in the collision and were taken to North Devon District Hospital.

One of the occupants of the Vauxhall, a 29-year-old man from Bideford, was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.