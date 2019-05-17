BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

But researchers involved in a multi-million pound project say they're already looking at a number of innovative ways to do this, including using robotics to harvest crops and farming insects to feed animals and humans
The ultimate aim of the project is to provide a protein source that has low environmental impact...I think it could be massive, actually. In 50 years time, I'll be surprised if large proportions of our protein intake are not supplied by insects."
Arson suspected in Reduth garage forecourt fire
Johanna Carr
BBC News Online
Firefighters are investigating a suspected arson after a fire broke out on a Redruth garage forecourt.
The blaze involving a number of vehicles and an outbuilding at Dudley Car Sales in Dudnance Lane started on Thursday evening.
Two fire engines were called there at 21:15 and firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two jets and a main hose to fight the flames.
Travel: Congestion near Devon County Show
BBC News Travel
Heading towards the Devon County Show there's busy traffic southbound on the M5 at junction 30, then between Clyst St Mary and Westpoint on the A3052 there's slow traffic in both directions.
On the A376 Exmouth Road traffic is also heavy northbound towards Clyst St Mary.
There is also busy traffic on the M5 northbound around Exeter.
Robots and insects: The farming answer to climate change
Anna Varle
BBC News Online
Farming leaders in Devon say it's time for agriculture to be recognised as part of the solution to climate change - not the problem.
A report by the Committee on Climate Change says the industry needs to make major changes to reduce greenhouse emissions by 2050.
But researchers involved in a multi-million pound project say they're already looking at a number of innovative ways to do this, including using robotics to harvest crops and farming insects to feed animals and humans
Professor David Hosken, a researcher at the University of Exeter's Penryn campus, is investigating the use of crickets to feed animals and people.