BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Firefighters rescued an elderly man following a possible cardiac episode from near the Whitelady Waterfall in Lydford Gorge. They were called to the waterfall on Monday afternoon and used a stretcher to carry the man, who suffered injuries to his leg, out to an area accessible to an ambulance. He was taken to hospital. His condition is not known.
There are young business men and women and then there’s Ryan Bailey - who’s set up a company and is working with celebrities before he’s even finished his GCSEs.
A major police operation in Saltash on Monday led to the arrest of three people - and the seizure of a large quantity of drugs and a firearm.
Devon and Cornwall Police said three people remain in custody. No-one else is being sought in relation to the inquiry.
Early fog patches will quickly clear to leave another fine and dry day with some good periods of sunshine.
Some patchy fair weather cloud is likely to build as the day progresses, particularly along southern coastal areas.
Winds will be light and variable with sea breezes developing during the afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F).