BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Wednesday 22 May 2019

  1. MP launches campaign for RFA pay rise

    BBC Radio Devon

    Plymouth MP Luke Pollard has launched a new campaign to get Royal Fleet Auxiliary seafarers a pay rise that's above inflation.

    The RFA provides logistical and operational support to the Royal Navy.

    The Labour representative for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport said over the past decade the RFA has experienced funding cuts and freezes and this year they received a pay rise of 1.5%, which amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

    RFA ship
    Copyright: MOD

  2. Woman missing in Exeter

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Police are appealing for information about a woman who is missing from Exeter.

    There are concerns for the welfare of Leanne Chiplin, 29, who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

    Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are carrying out urgent inquiries to find Ms Chiplin and are urging the public to report any sightings to them.

    "She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with long straight blonde hair."

    "She was last seen possibly wearing a long grey coat," the force added.

    Leanne Chiplin
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police

  3. Will you be our GP? plea from 'lovely' Cornwall village

    Tamsin Melville

    Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall

    A Cornish fishing village has put out a plea for a GP as the current doctor prepares to leave.

    Campaign
    Copyright: BBC

    Campaigners in Mevagissey say the surgery which serves more than 5,000 patients is a "lifeline". Residents have created a Facebook page Mevagissey SOS.

    Posters of the picturesque area bear the message, Will you be our GP?

    NHS England is asking local people for their views and says it is "exploring all possibilities" for future provision.

  4. Building firm collapse leaves customers owed thousands

    John Ayres

    BBC Spotlight

    Exeter-based builders Four Seasons Home Improvements has gone into administration, leaving some of its customers with thousands of pounds worth of unfinished work on their properties.

    Builder
    Copyright: PA

    Father-of-three James Eagle from Menheniot, who has an unfinished extension, said: "We are estimating we will be £79,000 out of pocket so financially we are a bit stuck."

    An Ivybridge woman with Parkinson's Disease was having her home converted for a wheelchair, but she has already paid £30,000 and the work hasn't been done.

    Administrators Antony Batty and Hugh Jesseman said they were "assessing the position with a view to selling all or part of the business & assets".

  5. South West weather: Dry and sunny

    BBC Weather

    After any isolated fog patches clear, it will be another dry day, with sunny periods, some of which are likely to be a little hazier than the past few days.

    A little fair weather cloud is also likely to develop during the afternoon.

    Winds will be mainly light and variable.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17°C (57 to 63°F).

    Devon

    Weather chart
    Copyright: BBC

    Cornwall

    Weather chart
    Copyright: BBC
