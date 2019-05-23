BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon and Cornwall Police Crime Comissioner Alison Hernandez is to give others advice on how to overcome being a victim of stalking and abuse.
She'll address a seminar being held at Exeter Golf and Country Club by a new Exeter business group called Fernpower, which aims to help empower women in business who are faced with obstacles like discrimination or domestic abuse.
Crime commissioner Hernandez in stalking debate
Last September, Alison's former partner was given a suspended sentence for assaulting and stalking her.
Cyclist has 'life-changing' injuries after crash in Devon
Hayley Westcott
A cyclist was airlifted to hospital with "life-changing" injuries after a crash in North Devon, police have said.
Officers were called to the A399 between Ilfracombe and Combe Martin at about 19:15 on Wednesday.
The crash involved the bicycle and a brown Ford Focus.
The road was closed while investigators examined the scene.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.
Weather: Chance of odd shower but sunny spells too
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Banks of cloud with slowly edge in from the South West later, possibly bringing a threat of the odd light shower.
However, there should be some bright or sunny spells too.
Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).