BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Devon and Cornwall Police Crime Comissioner Alison Hernandez is to give others advice on how to overcome being a victim of stalking and abuse.

She'll address a seminar being held at Exeter Golf and Country Club by a new Exeter business group called Fernpower, which aims to help empower women in business who are faced with obstacles like discrimination or domestic abuse.

Last September, Alison's former partner was given a suspended sentence for assaulting and stalking her.