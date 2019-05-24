BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates from Friday 24 May 2019

  2. Weather: Fine and warm with chance of scattered showers

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    It will remain fine and warm with a good deal of sunny spells around.

    However, some scattered showers are also likely to develop this afternoon.

    Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).

    weather map
  3. Teenage pub workers unpaid after landlord jailed

    John Ayres

    BBC Spotlight

    Staff at a Devon pub, some as young as 15, have been left without pay after the premises closed down and the licensee was jailed for fraud.

    The Highwayman's Haunt
    James Rowe, who held the licence at The Highwayman's Haunt in Chudleigh, is serving a two-year prison sentence over the way he was operating his other businesses.

    Finley, 15, who was not been paid for six weeks, said: "I thought something was off and told my mum and she got involved.

    "We want to get paid when we should be."

