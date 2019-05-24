BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Union Street in Plymouth was closed on Thursday night while emergency services dealt with a "large fire". Buses were diverted and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
'Large' fire closes Union Street in Plymouth
Weather: Fine and warm with chance of scattered showers
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will remain fine and warm with a good deal of sunny spells around.
However, some scattered showers are also likely to develop this afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 19C (66F).
Teenage pub workers unpaid after landlord jailed
John Ayres
BBC Spotlight
Staff at a Devon pub, some as young as 15, have been left without pay after the premises closed down and the licensee was jailed for fraud.
James Rowe, who held the licence at The Highwayman's Haunt in Chudleigh, is serving a two-year prison sentence over the way he was operating his other businesses.
Finley, 15, who was not been paid for six weeks, said: "I thought something was off and told my mum and she got involved.
"We want to get paid when we should be."