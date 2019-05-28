BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Updates from Tuesday 28 May 2019

  4. Mountain bikes stolen from special needs school

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    Six mountain bikes have been stolen from a school for children with special needs in Cornwall, staff say.

    Four bikes made by Dawes and two by Felt were taken when a locked shed was broken into at Pencalenick School on the outskirts of Truro.

    Staff and governors said they were "very upset" at the break-in.

    However, there has been an amazing response to a fundraising campaign set up on Monday, which, by Tuesday morning, had already raised more than £1,000 towards a £2,000 goal.

    Pencalenick School break-in
  5. Man fighting for his life after motorcycle crash

    Millicent Cooke

    BBC News Online

    Crash in Cornwall
    A man is fighting for his life after his motorcycle crashed into a wall in Cornwall.

    Police said it happened between Padstow and Newquay, on the B3276 near Bedruthan Steps, at about 12:45 on Saturday.

    The 55-year-old rider was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

    Officers closed the road for several hours over the weekend as investigations took place.

  6. BreakingAttempted murder charge after Camelford stabbing

    Andrew Segal

    BBC South West

    A man has been charged with suspicion of attempted murder after reports of a stabbing in Camelford, police say.

    Officers said they were called to serious assault in Market Place at about 21:40 on Saturday 25 May.

    A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital in Pymouth for treatment, where he remains.

    A 45-year-old man from Camelford is due before magistrates in Truro later.

  7. Weather: Morning showers before some sunny periods

    BBC Weather

    There will be a few showers on Tuesday morning, but there will be some sunny periods too.

    Weather
    Largely dry in the afternoon with just a small chance of one or two isolated showers moving through at times.

    Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F)

  9. Bus driver dies after collapsing in Devon

    Millicent Cooke

    BBC News Online

    Blundells Road
    A bus driver has died after collapsing in Devon.

    Police were called to Blundell's Road in Tiverton at about 08:00 on Monday.

    Stagecoach confirmed that one of its drivers had "sadly passed away" at its Tiverton outstation.

    “Our thoughts go out to the driver’s family and colleagues at this very difficult time,” a spokesman from the firm said.

    It's believed the driver was a 54-year-old man.

