BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Six mountain bikes have been stolen from a school for children with special needs in Cornwall, staff say.

Four bikes made by Dawes and two by Felt were taken when a locked shed was broken into at Pencalenick School on the outskirts of Truro.

Staff and governors said they were "very upset" at the break-in.

However, there has been an amazing response to a fundraising campaign set up on Monday, which, by Tuesday morning, had already raised more than £1,000 towards a £2,000 goal.