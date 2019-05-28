BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Six mountain bikes have been stolen from a school for children with special needs in Cornwall, staff say. Four bikes made by Dawes and two by Felt were taken when a locked shed was broken into at Pencalenick School on the outskirts of Truro. Staff and governors said they were "very upset" at the break-in. However, there has been an amazing response to a fundraising campaign set up on Monday, which, by Tuesday morning, had already raised more than £1,000 towards a £2,000 goal.
Motorcyclist dies after accident
Island's seabirds triple after rat removal
Attempted murder charge after stabbing
Man fighting for his life after motorcycle crash
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A man is fighting for his life after his motorcycle crashed into a wall in Cornwall.
Police said it happened between Padstow and Newquay, on the B3276 near Bedruthan Steps, at about 12:45 on Saturday.
The 55-year-old rider was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.
Officers closed the road for several hours over the weekend as investigations took place.
BreakingAttempted murder charge after Camelford stabbing
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A man has been charged with suspicion of attempted murder after reports of a stabbing in Camelford, police say.
Officers said they were called to serious assault in Market Place at about 21:40 on Saturday 25 May.
A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital in Pymouth for treatment, where he remains.
A 45-year-old man from Camelford is due before magistrates in Truro later.
Weather: Morning showers before some sunny periods
BBC Weather
There will be a few showers on Tuesday morning, but there will be some sunny periods too.
Largely dry in the afternoon with just a small chance of one or two isolated showers moving through at times.
Maximum temperature: 14 to 17C (57 to 63F)
New MEP Widdecombe warns of 'carnage'
Bus driver dies after collapsing in Devon
Millicent Cooke
BBC News Online
A bus driver has died after collapsing in Devon.
Police were called to Blundell's Road in Tiverton at about 08:00 on Monday.
Stagecoach confirmed that one of its drivers had "sadly passed away" at its Tiverton outstation.
“Our thoughts go out to the driver’s family and colleagues at this very difficult time,” a spokesman from the firm said.
It's believed the driver was a 54-year-old man.