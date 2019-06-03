BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  2. Person rescued after being stuck in mud in creek

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    One person has been rescued from the mud at Calenick Creek just south of Truro.

    Two fire engines and three water rescue units were called out on Sunday at about 13:35, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.

    The person was stuck up to their knees about 15ft from the shore. They were rescued with a pole and sling.

  3. Less up-diddly-up-up: Weather cuts Torbay Airshow flights

    BBC Radio Devon

    The Torbay Airshow was cut short on Sunday due to the weather conditions.

    The RAF Red Arrows display only lasted three minutes, rather than 10.

    Tens of thousands of people were in Torbay over the weekend to see the world famous air display team, along with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

    Saturday saw bright sunshine and blue skies, but Sunday saw the cloud moved in, causing organisers to cancel the majority of the afternoon's displays.

    Quote Message: We have legal minimal weather conditions that we have to adhere to ... [It's] very disappointing, but hopefully everyone appreciates safety is paramount, not just for the aircraft and the pilots, but for the crowd as well. So it was really the only decision that could be made." from Adam Collins Red 10, RAF Red Arrows team supervisor
    Adam CollinsRed 10, RAF Red Arrows team supervisor

    Airshow organisers said on Twitter that as weather did not improve "as expected" through the day, they took the decision to cancel the remainder of the day’s flying programme "to ensure the safety of display teams and visitors".

    However, as Rick Edwards tweeted on Saturday, there were sun-bathed aircraft which managed to get up-diddly-up-up.

    View more on twitter

  4. Plymouth dancers step up for Romeo and Juliet

    BBC Spotlight

    Shakespeare's iconic love story Romeo and Juliet is taking to the stage in Plymouth this week with a little help from some local dancers.

    Dancer
    Copyright: BBC

    Some of the region's up and coming dance stars have joined its professional company for the run at the Theatre Royal in Plymouth.

    A group of local young people have won a place in a new production of the ballet by world-renowned choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne.

  5. Rugby: Cornwall celebrate County Championship win

    Dick Straughan

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    The Cornwall rugby team are celebrating after winning the County Championship at Twickenham.

    The Black and Gold beat Cheshire 14-12 in a dramatic comeback.

    They left it late to win. They had led through an Alex Ducker first-half try, but Cheshire scored two of their own to lead 12-7.

    But, with the last play of the game, Seti Raumakita crossed to tie the game and a Matt Shepherd conversion in stoppage time sealed victory at their sixth final appearance in seven years.

    View more on twitter

  6. Fire guts Perranporth home

    BBC Radio Cornwall

    A house in Cornwall was gutted in a fire on Sunday morning.

    Fire
    Copyright: Devon and Somerset fire

    Two people were rescued from the blaze at Wheal Leisure Close in Perranporth. No-one was injured.

    The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

