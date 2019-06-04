BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Summary

  1. Large fire in Torquay
  2. 'High risk' man, 21, missing from St Austell
  3. Black bin collections could be every three weeks
  4. Updates from Tuesday 4 June 2019

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Black bin collections could be every three weeks in West Devon

    BBC Spotlight

    Residents in West Devon could soon see their black bin collections reduced, to make way for more recycling.

    Later, councillors will be discussing introducing weekly recycling collections and reducing black bin bag collections - with non-recyclable waste - to once every three weeks.

    West Devon is currently recycling about 51% of its waste each week and the council is looking to compete with areas like East Devon, where residents recycle an average of 60% of their waste.

    If the proposals are approved the changes could be introduced in October.

    bin bag
    Copyright: BBC

  2. 'High risk' man, 21, missing from St Austell

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A 21-year-old man who is described as "high risk" is missing from St Austell, police have said.

    Jay Ward was last seen in the town at about 11:00 on Monday.

    He is described as white, about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build and possibly wearing sunglasses and a black trilby hat.

    He walks with a hunch and bobs up and down, officers said.

    They added he needs "specific needs" and is "under care support".

    He has previous links to Plymouth and Bodmin too.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.

    Jay Ward
    Copyright: Devon and Cornwall Police

  3. Torquay fire: 10 fire engines on the scene

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    fire
    Copyright: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

    There are currently 10 fire engines on the scene of a large blaze in Torquay.

    Firefighters are tackling the fire at the Shedden Hall Hotel.

    Shedden Hill Road and Croft Road are both closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

    fire
    Copyright: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

  4. Video: Smoke billowing across Torquay in large fire

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in the Shedden Hill area of Torquay.

    There are reports an old hotel is on fire.

    Smoke can be seen billowing across the bay.

    Video credit: Carl Dean

    Video content

    Video caption: Smoke can be seen billowing across Torquay

  5. BreakingLarge fire breaks out in Torquay

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Torquay fire
    Copyright: Carl Dean

    A large fire has broken out in Torquay, a fire service has said.

    Firefighters are dealing with the blaze in the Shedden Hill area.

    Shedden Hill Road is closed in both directions between the A379 Torbay Road and St Luke's Road.

    More to follow.

    Torquay fire
    Copyright: Carl Dean
