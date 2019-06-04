BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Residents in West Devon could soon see their black bin collections reduced, to make way for more recycling.

Later, councillors will be discussing introducing weekly recycling collections and reducing black bin bag collections - with non-recyclable waste - to once every three weeks.

West Devon is currently recycling about 51% of its waste each week and the council is looking to compete with areas like East Devon, where residents recycle an average of 60% of their waste.

If the proposals are approved the changes could be introduced in October.