BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plans for a trial shake-up of waste collection in parts of West Devon have been given the green light.

It means from October, people in some parts of the area will now have their black bin bag collections every three weeks.

At the same time, there will be increased recycling with every household able to recycle a lot more materials at the kerbside such as plastic pots, tubs, trays and cardboard drink cartons, West Devon Borough Council said.

It added the trial will help it understand the issues for people in flats and with large quantities of non-recyclable waste, such as nappies.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images