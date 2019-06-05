BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Plans for a trial shake-up of waste collection in parts of West Devon have been given the green light.
It means from October, people in some parts of the area will now have their black bin bag collections every three weeks.
At the same time, there will be increased recycling with every household able to recycle a lot more materials at the kerbside such as plastic pots, tubs, trays and cardboard drink cartons, West Devon Borough Council said.
It added the trial will help it understand the issues for people in flats and with large quantities of non-recyclable waste, such as nappies.
Quote Message: We have a duty to do something now to protect our planet. Residents have been asking us for a long time to improve our waste and recycling service, and to enable them to put out more materials for recycling, such as more plastics, tetrapaks and foil. The trial of the three weekly black bag collection is the next logical step. from Councillor Caroline Mott West Devon Borough Council
