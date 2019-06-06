BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
- South West marks 75th anniversary of D-Day
- Dog friendly pubs in new tourism award
- Updates from Thursday 6 June 2019
Dog friendly pubs in new tourism award
Aisling Finn
BBC News Online
The Cornwall Tourism Awards has launched a new award category this summer - Cornwall’s Most Dog Friendly Pub of the Year.
The award will rely on public votes throughout the summer, and hopes to highlight the pubs across the county that go the extra mile to make our canine companions feel welcome.
In October, three finalists will be chosen to attend an award’s ceremony to compete for The Cornwall Tourism Award’s Gold Accolade.
The awards will also run across Devon, Dorset, Bath, Bristol and Somerset, with the winners of each county going on to compete for a regional title.
The new accolade is a collaboration with Devon-based natural pet food producers, Forthglade.
Entries close on 18 August 2019.
Weather: Sunny periods and scattered showers
BBC Weather
There will be periods of sunshine throughout the day but some cloud will build up - bringing scattered showers.
One or two of the showers could be heavy and perhaps thundery later.
Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).
South West marks 75th anniversary of D-Day
BBC Spotlight
Events are being held across the South West to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
A special remembrance service will be taking place at the Antony Estate in South East Cornwall.
Thousands of US soldiers were stationed between Whitsand Bay and Plymouth Sound, and on the estate, in readiness for the Normandy landings.
It was from here that many of them began their D-Day journey.