Live
BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Summary
- Postcard highlights impact of development on countryside
- Updates from Friday 7 June 2019
Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Weather: A very wet day with odd sunny spells
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A very wet start with persistent rain across the region.
Through the afternoon, some sunny spells will develop, but there will also be a good scattering of heavy showers - some of which will turn thundery.
Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).
LiveLiveBBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and CornwallFollow
Postcard highlights impact of development on countryside
BBC Spotlight
The Devon Branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England says it has been overwhelmed by the response from the public to its Greetings from Glorious Devon postcard campaign.
The group has printed thousands of cards highlighting development on green fields and is asking people to send them to Kit Malthouse, the Minister of State for Housing and Planning.
In May, Mr Malthouse announced a major new scheme to build “20,000 much-needed properties” across Exeter, East Devon and Teignbridge.
Mr Malthouse says only one per cent of England is developed with homes and the government has "failed to build enough homes over the last few decades".