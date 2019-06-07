BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

CPRE Devon Copyright: CPRE Devon

The Devon Branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England says it has been overwhelmed by the response from the public to its Greetings from Glorious Devon postcard campaign.

The group has printed thousands of cards highlighting development on green fields and is asking people to send them to Kit Malthouse, the Minister of State for Housing and Planning.

In May, Mr Malthouse announced a major new scheme to build “20,000 much-needed properties” across Exeter, East Devon and Teignbridge.

Holiday makers come to Devon because they love the countryside, the peace and quiet, the fresh air, the seaside. Are they honestly coming to look at sprawling housing estates and traffic jams? I don't think they are, so we're hoping this will attract a lot of attention." - Penny Mills, Director, CPRE Devon

Mr Malthouse says only one per cent of England is developed with homes and the government has "failed to build enough homes over the last few decades ".