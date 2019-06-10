BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

Councillors in Torridge will later debate whether to ban noisy fireworks displays in Bideford.

Locals say the site usually used for main displays in the town is right next to a popular roosting area for starlings at Bideford Long Bridge.

A petition has already been handed to Torridge District Council by people who are concerned by the alleged distress and harm caused to wildlife by what they call "inappropriate firework displays".

Bideford Town Council says it's already considered the matter at a number of meetings and is looking at a number of other options, including laser shows, silent fireworks and moving main displays to a new venue.