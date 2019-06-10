BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Councillors in Torridge will later debate whether to ban noisy fireworks displays in Bideford.
Locals say the site usually used for main displays in the town is right next to a popular roosting area for starlings at Bideford Long Bridge.
A petition has already been handed to Torridge District Council by people who are concerned by the alleged distress and harm caused to wildlife by what they call "inappropriate firework displays".
Bideford Town Council says it's already considered the matter at a number of meetings and is looking at a number of other options, including laser shows, silent fireworks and moving main displays to a new venue.
Sills wins first World Cup medal
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Cornish windsufer Saskia Sills has won her first World Cup medal.
The 22-year-old from Launceston, who is a former youth world champion, got a silver medal at the World Cup series event in Marseille.
It was the first time she had progressed to the medal race at a World Sailing event.
"It's amazing, I'm so happy," she told BBC Radio Cornwall.
"I've been working really hard with my coach and my training partners so it's been amazing to convert all the hard work into a medal."
Barn destroyed and man injured in fire
Andrew Segal
BBC South West
A barn in South Molton has been completely destroyed by fire.
Fire crews from Barnstaple, Dulverton and South Molton were sent to the 20m by 20m structure near Yeo Mill Cross, on the road to Highaton Head Cross, at about 23:30 on Sunday.
A telehandler, driven by a farmer, was used to assist in removing about 50 large hay bales, machinery and tools from the barn to an open field.
One man was treated at the scene for minor burns, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Weather: A cloudy and showery start before cloud breaks
BBC Weather
A cloudy start to Monday, with scattered showers spreading north across the area.
Cloud breaking to allow more in the way of sunshine during the afternoon, but the odd shower still possible.
Maximum temperature: 13 to 16C (55 to 61F).
Parts of A303 dualling 'may not happen'
BBC Spotlight
Plans to dual the entire length of one of the major roads in and out of the South West will be delayed, and some parts of the project may now not happen.
In 2014, the Department for Transport (DfT) identified eight stretches to complete the dualling of the A303 trunk road connecting the region to the South East.
Despite rising costs the DfT maintained it was committed to three of the projects, including the A358 Taunton Link Road, which is now a year behind schedule.
But the remaining five have been classified as "low to poor value for money", prompting fears they may fall by the wayside.