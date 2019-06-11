BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A conservationist has described Devon County Council's cutting of an "ancient" wildflower verge as an act of "vandalism".
The local authority said the the 200m strip between Buckfastleigh and Totnes has been cut for health and safety reasons.
But Donna Cox, the co-founder of the Moor Meadows community group, said the work has been done at the wrong time of year - for the third year in a row which could destroy the habitat forever.
If things like early purple orchids are cut repeatedly year-on-year, eventually they will just die out. This is probably a remnant (of an) ancient meadow verge because of the number of species within it."
Very wet with heavy rain throughout
Lucy Martin
It's a wet start to the day with a flood alert around the River Exe near Cullompton.
For the rest of the day it will be very wet and breezy, with prolonged spells of frontal rain spreading from the east throughout, these often heavy and persistent.
High rainfall totals possible, but some uncertainty still.
Maximum temperature: 11 to 14°C (52 to 57°F)
Police continue murder probe
Detectives are continuing to investigate the murder of a man at his home in Kingsteignton on Sunday night.
Officers launched a murder investigation after the pensioner was found at about 21:20 BST on Sunday.
Police said the body of a second man was found in a car six miles away near Labrador Bay, Shaldon, on Monday.
"This death is not currently being treated as suspicious," they said.
Police say they are investigating links between the suspected suicide and the death of the 73-year-old.
Government to pay for £47m new road
Government to pay for £47m new road

Housing Minister Kit Malthouse said the road would "support thousands of much-needed new homes".
Lightning strike blaze rips through thatched house
A thatched property has been severely damaged by fire, after it was struck by lightning.
Nine fire crews were called to the property in Meeth near Hatherleigh at about 21:00, and worked through the night, as the blaze had spread to nearby buildings.
The fire is now under control - but Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is still at the scene.
No-one was injured.