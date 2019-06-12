BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A dry Wednesday morning in some places with some bright or sunny intervals. However, showers and longer spells of rain are expected during the day. Some thundery downpours are also possible. Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).
