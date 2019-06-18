BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 18 June 2019
- Elderly man's body found after Redruth house fire
- Kitten rescued from middle of carriageway
Kitten rescued from middle of carriageway
A kitten was rescued by emergency services after getting stranded in the middle of the carriageway on the A39.
Two members of the Bodmin and Wadebridge Neighbourhood Team and members of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service came to the aid of the tiny, black animal on Monday afternoon.
The kitten was taken to a local vets to be checked out, but was unhurt.
Officers reminded drivers to slow down when there are emergency service vehicles at the side of the road after motorists were seen "passing at unsafe speeds" during the rescue.
Elderly man's body found after Redruth house fire
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A elderly man's body has been found by firefighters after a blaze in a house in Redruth, police have said.
Officers were called to West End at about 19:30 on Monday.
The man's next-of-kin has been informed but formal identification is yet to have taken place.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it will continue to support Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service's investigation.
The death is not currently being treated as suspicious, officers added.