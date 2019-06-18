BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Susan Honeywill Copyright: Susan Honeywill

A kitten was rescued by emergency services after getting stranded in the middle of the carriageway on the A39.

Two members of the Bodmin and Wadebridge Neighbourhood Team and members of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service came to the aid of the tiny, black animal on Monday afternoon.

The kitten was taken to a local vets to be checked out, but was unhurt.

Officers reminded drivers to slow down when there are emergency service vehicles at the side of the road after motorists were seen "passing at unsafe speeds" during the rescue.