BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Thursday 20 June 2019

All times stated are UK

  1. Protest over planned development near the Taw Estuary

    Adrian Campbell

    BBC South West environment correspondent

    Yelland
    Environmental campaigners in North Devon want to halt a proposed development on the site of an old power station near the Taw Estuary.

    The site, near Instow and Fremington, is close to some of the most important wildlife habitats in the country and they are fighting developers plans to provide 280 new houses, a boutique hotel and opportunities for tourism.

    The developers declined to comment.

