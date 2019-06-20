BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

Protest over planned development near the Taw Estuary
Adrian Campbell
BBC South West environment correspondent
BBCCopyright: BBC
Environmental campaigners in North Devon want to halt a proposed development on the site of an old power station near the Taw Estuary.
The site, near Instow and Fremington, is close to some of the most important wildlife habitats in the country and they are fighting developers plans to provide 280 new houses, a boutique hotel and opportunities for tourism.
The developers declined to comment.