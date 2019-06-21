BBC Devon & Cornwall Live: Breaking news and local stories

A gymnast from Tavistock has been called up to the Great Britain team for the first-ever Junior World Championships. Ruby Stacey trains at the Plymouth Swallows club and is the region's first female junior international in a generation. The 14-year-old is heading off to Hungary next week and her success is already having "a big effect on the club".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Ruby springing into the world championships
BBC Spotlight
A gymnast from Tavistock has been called up to the Great Britain team for the first-ever Junior World Championships.
Ruby Stacey trains at the Plymouth Swallows club and is the region's first female junior international in a generation.
The 14-year-old is heading off to Hungary next week and her success is already having "a big effect on the club".
South West weather: Dry with sunshine
BBC Weather
Some isolated light showers will clear the south of the county soon.
We also have a little fog over the moors too and that will also clear soon.
We then then have a day with reducing amounts of cloud and increasing amounts of sunshine, the best of which will be in the north of the county this afternoon.
There is a low risk of the odd rogue shower this afternoon.
Winds will be light westerly, becoming onshore this afternoon as sea breezes develop.
Maximum temperature: 18C (64F)
Police search for missing 16-year-old
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
A 16-year-old girl from St Austell has been reported missing.
Police officers are concerned for the welfare of Chloe Whiteley who has been missing since 19 June.
They have asked the public for help finding her and to report any sightings.
She has been described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slight build, with long straight blonde hair and braces on her teeth.
When she was last seen she was possibly wearing a red zip-up fleece, a black striped skirt with black leggings, white socks, and trainers.